Trinity earns season 28’s last four-chair turn on The Voice, joins team Michael Bublé

The Voice season 28 coaches (Image via Peacock)

The Voice season 28 wrapped up the blind auditions on the sixth episode, which streamed on Tuesday, October 7, with the last contestant, Trinity, receiving a four-chair turn from coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

Trinity, a native of Connecticut, performed her version of En Vogue's Don’t Let Go on The Voice season 28 blind auditions. She later revealed that she had always wanted to be a singer, but she used to be extremely shy about it; however, she eventually gathered the courage to perform on stage. Explaining her hesitation, she said:

"The way Batman runs around the city at night and is Bruce Wayne by day. That was like me singing."

Trinity chose coach Michael Bublé's team on The Voice season 28

As Trinity started performing, she instantly impressed the coaches, with Niall hitting the buzzer first with his head. Then Reba pressed it, followed by Michael, who struck it with his leg, and lastly Snoop Dogg also hit the buzzer, making it a final four-chair turn on season 28 of The Voice blind auditions.

Appreciating her talent and how it made her performance made her awestruck that she could not hit the buzzer first, Reba told the singer,

"Oh, my gosh, that was great. Well, welcome to The Voice. We’re very glad you’re here. You’re a powerhouse. So good. You’re singing, you’re runs, your range. My dance card is almost full and I’m going, ‘I’m going to wait. I’m not going to wait,’ and I couldn’t hit [my button] fast enough. I think you’re marvelous and I’d love for you to be on my team."

Next up was Michael, who tried to convince her to choose him as the coach, joking that he was watching Reba, looking at them, confused about what was wrong with people that they weren't turning their chairs. He said:

"It was so cool listening to you back there and watching Reba listen to you because she was looking at us and saying, 'Well, what’s wrong with you people? Why aren’t you turning your chairs? Idiots.'"

He further joked about giving her a phone book, and she can even sing that and crush it:

"Like she said, our dance cards are full, but you’re too good. I feel like I could give you the phone book, and you could sing that. You would crush it. It would be like a No. 1 hit on Billboard in a minute. I would love to have you on Team Michael."

Snoop Dog used his musical knowledge to explain the technicalities of the performance, saying that the original song is sung by four women and how Trinity managed it all herself, without those background ad-libs, is really powerful and empowering. Comparing her to Donna Summer, he said,

"You remind me of Donna Summer. You’re just up there looking like a superstar. You understand what I’m saying? So, D-O- double G, come be with me."

Lastly, Niall expressed his amazement at her performance, stating how he had been moved by what she did, and noting how she had stepped into a song meant for four voices and made it her own, just as Snoop had observed.

He also added that when the show goes live and she’s onstage doing her runs and ad-libs, it will become next-level stuff, admitting that he was so eager to hit his buzzer that he headpressed it. He further said,

"I just couldn’t wait to see it because I was convinced you were marching around that stage. But you stood there like the Statue of Liberty. You’re the superstar on this show. Please pick me."

Finally, the moment arrived when Trinity was asked to choose the team she wanted to join, with all the coaches eager to have her on board. After thinking for a couple of minutes and expressing how difficult it is to choose between all her favorites, she named Michael Bublé.

Michael admitted he was dumbfounded that she chose him, as she is one of the best singers on The Voice season 28, and he has not seen anyone like her in the last three seasons he has been on.

Stay tuned for more updates.