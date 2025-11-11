The Voice season 28 episode 12 recap: A thrilling Mic Drop follows a tense 50-50 Knockout decision

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice Season 28 Knockouts continued on November 10 with four more head-to-head performances from Teams Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire.

In this episode, the coaches refined their teams, and for the first time, the "Mic Drop" button was unveiled, providing one artist with a direct opportunity to perform in the Rose Parade.

DEK of Hearts received the first-ever "Mic Drop" from Niall Horan. The episode also determined who advanced to the Playoffs and who went home.

Knockouts Part 3 highlights on The Voice Season 28

Conrad Khalil vs. Ryan Mitchell

Team Reba’s Conrad Khalil performed Closer by Ne-Yo, while Ryan Mitchell performed Zombie by The Cranberries.

Coaches Joe Walsh, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire provided guidance during rehearsals and feedback following the performances.

Joe advised Conrad to moderate embellishments and suggested Ryan back off on loud singing. Michael highlighted Conrad’s vocal range and tone and noted Ryan’s song interpretation.

Snoop commented on Ryan’s 1990s feel and Conrad’s control. Niall compared Conrad to R&B singers and acknowledged Ryan’s growth.

Reba noted Conrad’s focus and Ryan’s song choice. Ryan Mitchell was selected as the winner, and Conrad Khalil was eliminated.

Marty O’Reilly vs. Rob Cole

Team Bublé’s Marty O’Reilly performed The Letter by Joe Cocker, while Rob Cole performed Wondering Why by The Red Clay Strays.

Mentor Zac Brown advised Marty to regulate his heart rate and suggested performance adjustments for Rob. Snoop noted Marty’s vocal style and Rob’s piano performance.

Niall commented on Rob’s storytelling and Marty’s stage presence. Reba and Michael both praised execution and delivery. Rob Cole was chosen as the winner, and Marty O’Reilly was eliminated.

Jack Austin vs. Trinity

Jack Austin and Trinity competed on Team Bublé. Trinity performed I’m Your Baby Tonight by Whitney Houston.

Michael Bublé provided feedback, noting Trinity’s vocal potential and capacity in R&B and pop. Trinity advanced to the next round, and Jack Austin was eliminated.

DEK of Hearts vs. Kayleigh Clark

Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts performed What If I Never Get Over You by Lady A, and Kayleigh Clark performed Blue by LeAnn Rimes.

Mentor Joe Walsh guided both artists on the technical aspects of their performances. Reba praised Kayleigh’s yodels and DEK’s harmonies.

Snoop acknowledged the harmonies and individual performance. Niall Horan described the performance as a challenging decision.

DEK of Hearts was selected as the winner, and Niall Horan activated the "Mic Drop" button, granting DEK of Hearts a direct opportunity to perform at the Rose Parade. Kayleigh Clark was eliminated.

Updated teams after Knockouts

After the conclusion of the third Knockouts night, the teams were updated with the advancing artists moving on to the Playoffs.

Team Bublé includes Trinity, Rob Cole, Jazz McKenzie, Teo Ramdel, and Max Chambers. Team Reba consists of Aaron Nichols, Cori Kennedy, Peyton Kyle, Aubrey Nicole, Austin Gilbert, and Ryan Mitchell.

Team Niall features Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts, Aiden Ross, Kirbi, and Dustin Dale Gaspard. Team Snoop is made up of Yoshihanaa, Carolina Rodriguez, Ralph Edwards, Toni Lorene, Lauren Anderson, and Mindy Miller .

The Voice Season 28 airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

Episode 12 concluded the third Knockouts night, with DEK of Hearts, Rob Cole, Ryan Mitchell, and Trinity advancing to the Playoffs, while Conrad Khalil, Jack Austin, Kayleigh Clark, and Marty O’Reilly were eliminated.

Stay tuned for more updates.