Two Long Island residents win $50,000 each in Powerball drawing — here’s where the lucky tickets were sold

Two people from Long Island have each won $50,000 in the latest Powerball drawing, as confirmed by the New York Lottery.

The lucky tickets were sold in Nassau County and Suffolk County. While the winners did not hit the full jackpot, they matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball number — earning the game’s third prize worth $50,000 each.

Where the winning tickets were sold

According to lottery officials, one ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #33077B, located at 295 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

The second winning ticket was purchased at Stop & Shop #0552, located at 385 Route 25A in Miller Place.

Both stores are now considered lucky spots for Powerball players, as several winning tickets have been sold at Long Island stores in recent months.

Powerball jackpot still growing

Even though these winners did not take home the grand prize, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. The next draw will be worth $467 million, with a cash option of around $219 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., giving players three chances each week to test their luck.

Powerball winnings in New York

New York has seen many small and mid-size Powerball wins this year. While no one from the state has claimed the top prize recently, several players have won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million.

So far in 2025, more than ten tickets sold in New York have won prizes in this range, showing that smaller wins are quite common.

How to check your ticket

Players can check their tickets at any New York Lottery retailer, by using the official NY Lottery app, or by visiting the lottery’s website.

The winning numbers for this draw were:

White Balls: 3, 10, 12, 31, 42

Powerball: 11

Matching all six numbers wins the jackpot, but matching four white balls and the Powerball earns the $50,000 prize.

About Powerball

Each Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can add a Power Play for $1 extra to increase non-jackpot winnings.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, but the odds of winning any prize are around 1 in 25.

Winners yet to claim

The two Long Island winners have yet to claim their prizes. Winners have up to one year from the draw date to collect their money. Officials advise players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they visit a claims center.

A lucky week for Long Island

These wins mark another lucky week for Long Island players. In recent months, several tickets sold across the island have won big prizes.

With the jackpot now rising to hundreds of millions of dollars, more players are expected to try their luck in the next draw, hoping to join the list of Powerball winners from Long Island.