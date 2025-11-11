Where was Pluribus filmed? All filming locations revealed

Rhea Seehorn as Carol in Pluribus Season 1. Photo: Apple TV+

Pluribus plants its mystery in New Mexico, then widens its map across Spain. Pluribus built a full suburban cul-de-sac in the desert outside Albuquerque, allowing the team to stage large night shoots, stunts and visual effects with a clear view of the Sandia Mountains.

Pluribus also filmed sequences in the Canary Islands and northern Spain to convey the show’s larger, globe-spanning feel without relying heavily on CGI. The nine-episode season premiered on Apple TV on November 7, 2025, with weekly releases on Fridays through December.

Headlined by Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus reunites creator Vince Gilligan with a trusted New Mexico crew and adds European scale through Spanish locations that can double for multiple countries on screen.

All Pluribus filming locations and what was shot there

Albuquerque, New Mexico: Carol’s neighbourhood and recurring home base, built as a purpose-made cul-de-sac in the desert outside the city, framed by the Sandia range. Gilligan said,

“We picked a spot with this beautiful view of the Sandia Mountains. ... We knew we couldn’t shoot in a real neighborhood.”

Albuquerque offers experienced crews, reliable sun and control. The New Mexico Film Office confirmed that Pluribus was filmed in and around Albuquerque, employing about 500 crew members, more than 100 principal actors and over 800 background performers.

Canary Islands, Spain: Portions of the season were shot here to provide dramatic Atlantic vistas and lava fields. The islands’ varied geography can convincingly double for African and Atlantic settings within short travel windows for a lean unit. As per the Radio Times report dated October 28, 2025, Vince Gilligan said,

“It was kind of daunting thinking, we got to go to Spain to shoot this thing, and we got to go to the Canary Islands.”

Northern Spain: European exteriors, old town streets and cliff roads that appear in transitions and cold-open style moments to open Pluribus beyond the Southwest. Portions of the nine-episode season were shot in northern Spain. Dense historic architecture and rugged coastlines suggest a setting like Norway or North Africa, yet the series is actually produced within a single Spanish production base.

What was filmed where, scenes and why these places work

Albuquerque’s built cul-de-sac is the narrative anchor

Constructing multiple houses, a park and roadways lets Pluribus control lighting and action across episodes, while keeping the Sandias in frame for continuity and mood. The TIME interview with Vince Gilligan details the build and the choice to avoid a real neighbourhood for practical reasons. Gilligan said,

"And we said, ‘OK, in however many months we're gonna have a whole cul-de-sac here because the neighbors would kick us out after the second episode."

Spain as a global “double”

Canary coastlines and northern Spanish towns provide the hard-to-fake geography that allows Pluribus to feel international while remaining efficient. TIME confirms that both the Canary Islands and northern Spain will serve as filming hubs for the season.

On-screen logic:

The European textures help sell story beats set far from Albuquerque, while New Mexico provides the show’s emotional home base, where Carol’s domestic scenes repeat and escalate.

Production details and cast of Pluribus

Series order, rollout and key credits:

Apple ordered Pluribus for a two-season run, with Season 1 spanning nine episodes and premiering November 7, 2025, on Apple TV. The lead cast includes Rhea Seehorn, Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and Miriam Shor. Executive producers include Jeff Frost, Gordon Smith and Alison Tatlock, with Vince Gilligan as creator.

Why New Mexico again:

Gilligan has long emphasised the value of returning to Albuquerque for both landscape and crew continuity. As per the New Mexico Film Office report dated September 26, 2024, Vince Gilligan remarked,

“I'm thrilled to be working in New Mexico again....tory-wise, this new show could have been set anywhere in the United States. However, I keep returning to the Land of Enchantment for the beautifully cinematic landscape and to continue working with the best crew ever.”

Set building and scale:

TIME notes the production built Carol’s entire neighborhood in the desert outside Albuquerque, which explains the controlled stunts and night work seen throughout Pluribus. The scale also extends to Spain, reflecting a markedly bigger scope.

Crew continuity context:

Gilligan also told The Verge that the series takes place in Albuquerque, with the decision tied to keeping the same trusted team he has worked with for years.

Stay tuned for more updates.