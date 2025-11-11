Delonte West net worth explored amid the former NBA player’s recent arrest over narcotic concerns

Delonte West has been arrested for two more times in 2024 (Image via Getty)

Delonte West was taken into custody on November 2, 2025. The legal problem happened in Virginia after the former basketball star was allegedly discovered unconscious during the night hours. Furthermore, he was displaying signs of intoxication, as per Fox 5 DC.

The Fairfax Police Department arrested the NBA star for his safety. The latest update on the matter revealed that Delonte is already out of prison. According to TMZ, the cops responded to the calls of an unconscious individual, who was reportedly not breathing.

Along with the police, the emergency medical services also arrived at the Alexandria-based Fairhaven Avenue and Richmond Highway. Also known as Delonte Maurice West, he allegedly refused to get hospitalized. He was initially transported to the Adult Detention Center.

While speaking to The Mirror U.S., the authorities confirmed that charges of being intoxicated in public in Public and Obstruction of Justice were imposed on Delonte West. Moreover, he will be taken to court in April next year.

Back in 2024, Maurice West created headlines for being involved in two more legal issues. The first one happened in June, when Delonte West was chased by the police who aimed to issue a warrant due to a violation of the rules to be followed after release.

The New York Post stated that a few months later, Delonte was arrested again on charges of trespassing after an individual presented a clip as evidence, accusing West of allegedly refusing to evacuate a place in Huntington where he was not allowed to enter.

Delonte played for multiple teams over the years, such as the Dallas Mavericks. As per Celebrity Net Worth, he boasts a fortune of $100.

Delonte West has accumulated a lot of wealth: Financial issues and other details explained

The Washington D.C. native became a popular face among the general public for his association with different teams. He started his journey in the world of basketball around 10 years ago. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Delonte had to battle with his drug addiction and other problems outside the field.

The outlet also stated that his salary was reported to be $16.4 million when he was active in the NBA. Delonte West had signed multiple contracts during that period.

He had a deal with Boston for around four years, and it was worth $4.9 million. He later signed a similar deal for $1 million with the same team, along with Dallas. Moreover, he entered into another agreement with Cleveland worth $12.7 million.

Between 2010 and 2011, West’s NBA salary was almost $1.7 million. It later went up to $1.15 million and $1.22 million. However, Delonte suffered from financial problems, specifically during the NBA lockout, when he sold his assets, such as jewelry and cars.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that West allegedly lost a lot of money while dealing with his divorce. He was additionally seeking a job at Home Depot. Delonte West even created headlines around six years ago when he was reportedly spotted near a restaurant in an untidy condition.

While he has been recently arrested, Delonte’s name has been associated with several legal problems. He started his football career with the Boston Celtics. West then continued playing for other teams like Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Texas Legends, Fujian Xunxing, and more.