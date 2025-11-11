Shaquille O’Neal shares his thoughts on Charles Oakley joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Shaquille O’Neal (Image Via Getty)

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Charles Oakley’s appearance on Bravo’s popular reality show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Oakley is married to Angela Oakley, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He made his debut on the reality show during Season 16.

Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on Oakley’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta appearance

Shaquille O’Neal sat down with Andy Cohen to promote his new sleep apnea awareness campaign.

During the interview, the former NBA star also discussed several other topics, including Charles Oakley’s appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16.

When Cohen asked if he’d watched Oakley’s latest reality TV venture, O’Neal replied:

“I saw that. That’s nice.”

Then he shared his experience of competing against him when Oakley played for the New York Knicks. He said,

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. He taught me a lot about what toughness really is, when you can come up here and battle against the Knicks and go through that fierce competition. I always call him Uncle Charles.”

Charles Oakley supported his wife and provided commentary during The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 reunion

Charles Oakley opened up about issues with Shamea Morton and Phaedra Parks during the RHOA season 16 reunion.

The ladies in question discussed Charles' marriage and past relationships throughout the season.

This interest in his past bewildered Oakley, who could not understand why the conversations were focused on him.

He exclaimed:

“Everybody wanna know about me. What about y'all? I'm the only husband here. Where your husband's at?"

When Andy Cohen asked him about his relationship with RHOA alum Shereé Whitfield, he revealed that they dated for a couple of years, 20 years back.

He also talked about his marriage to Angela during the RHOA men’s segment.

Oakley was featured along with Porsha Williams' ex, Dennis McKinley and Drew Sidora's estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

He denied the viewers' perception of him as not being loving and caring, instead stating that he has his wife back “through thick and thin.”

The former NBA star remarked:

"I'm not the guy who just be all over Angela on TV. I don't try to put on for cameras. And she know I love her, and I wouldn't be here if I didn't love her and the kids."

He also shared that he was happy Angela stayed with him through the hard times in their marriage.

Stay tuned for more such updates.