When will One Chicago fall finale air? Everything you need to know

NBC’s One Chicago franchise, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., is heading toward its fall finales after several intense weeks of drama, high-stakes rescues, and emotional storylines. The fall finales for all three of the shows will air on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Each episode will bring major developments in Gaffney Medical Center, Firehouse 51, and the Intelligence Unit.

The fall finales mark the last new One Chicago episodes of 2025. The franchise is set to return in January 2026, keeping fans waiting a little longer to see what is next for their favorite Windy City heroes.

One Chicago fall finale 2025 schedule: Date, time, and where to watch

As stated above, NBC’s One Chicago lineup, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D., will air their fall finales on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, marking the final new episodes of the year.

The night kicks off with Chicago Med season 11, episode 7, titled Double Down at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by Chicago Fire season 14, episode 7, called Pierce the Vein at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The franchise wraps up with Chicago P.D. season 13, episode 7, Impulse Control, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

With all three shows delivering intense storylines this season, the fall finales are expected to leave fans eagerly awaiting answers when One Chicago returns.

What to expect from the One Chicago fall finales before the winter break

The One Chicago fall finales are set to bring high-stakes drama across all three series. In Chicago Med, Asher and Archer must work together to treat a soon-to-be father battling cancer complications, while Hannah faces concerning pregnancy symptoms. Meanwhile, Lenox risks her own safety to protect a patient. Charles grows suspicious of a colleague’s intentions.

Over at Firehouse 51 in Chicago Fire, Severide leads the investigation into a suspicious high school fire. Novak receives an unexpected call that could change her storyline, while Violet brings a firefighter from Station 51 onto the ambulance for a shift. Despite Stella’s absence, the episode promises key character developments.

Showrunner Andrea Newman talked to The Hollywood Reporter on October 3, 2025. She said this about the theme this season,

"There is one main theme and it felt very right for us going into the 14th season. It is ‘Stories.’ The stories that are told to us, the stories that we tell ourselves and how that affects choices."

In Chicago P.D., Voight’s suspicions about Raymond Bell escalate as a violent break-in connects the Intelligence Unit back to this dangerous figure from a prior case. The episode also continues to highlight Officer Eva Imani’s role, who has been closely involved with Voight in recent episodes. Tension builds as the team races to prevent further violence and bring Bell to justice.

One Chicago also featured a much-loved crossover episode last season. In an interview with Deadline on January 29, 2025, showrunner Gwen Sign commented on the possibility of that ever happening again,

"I think it would be wonderful to have any of them back again — they each brought new and different energy to our set. The pairings were great — we wanted them to be somewhat unexpected and to provide nice conflict with each other, so many of them ended up being foils. There’s certainly still a lot we could explore in the future."

When will Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. return in 2026?

After the fall finales, all three One Chicago shows will head into an extended winter hiatus, keeping fans waiting until early 2026. NBC has not yet announced an official premiere date, but guessing based on past release patterns, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. can be expected to return on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. They will resume their usual time slots on NBC.

The break this year arrives weeks earlier than usual. It is designed to accommodate holiday programming and avoid interruptions.

For the first time, One Chicago fans will also get exclusive behind-the-scenes access through the official One Chicago Podcast. According to Variety dated May 30, 2025, it was announced at the ATX TV Festival by Steven Weber and Marina Squerciati. The podcast will feature interviews with cast, writers, and producers from Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D..

Produced by Wolf Entertainment and USG Audio, new episodes will launch on Thursdays during the upcoming TV season, offering deep dives into the franchise’s stories and production.

Catch One Chicago on NBC on Wednesdays.