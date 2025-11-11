This Disney villain might have been the hidden inspiration for a beloved Hazbin Hotel character

Hazbin Hotel's Los Angeles special screening. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel premiered its much-awaited second season on October 29, 2025. The show is an adult animated comedy show, and the plot is based on Lucifer’s daughter, who opens a rehab hotel for demons to help curb overpopulation in Hell and also give them a chance at redemption.

One of the interesting characters in season 2 is Alastor, the Radio Demon. His character potentially has its roots in a Disney villain. Alastor’s character in season 2 is very different from all the other characters on the show; he stands out from all the other Overlords as well as the sinners in Hell.

A popular theory proposed by Jenna Wrenn in Comicbook suggests that Alastor’s character could potentially be based on the Disney villain from The Princess and the Frog, Doctor Facilier.

One of the biggest similarities between the two largely different characters is Alastor’s specific brand of green magic and Doctor Facilier’s glowing green voodoo symbols. For both characters, their magical powers are obtained at the cost of letting go of their own sense of agency and autonomy.

Details explored on the similarities between Hazbin Hotel’s Alastor and The Princess and the Frog’s Disney villain Doctor Facilier

Jenna Wrenn, from Comicbook, suggests this theory and also provides a list of things that match the history and the character breakdown of both. In the fourth episode of season 2 of Hazbin Hotel, Alastor’s past is explored, and it is revealed that as a human, he split his time as a brilliant radio host and a merciless serial killer.

A glimpse of his home was also shown, which had a variety of voodoo symbols made up of twigs, littered around his cabin. In the show, when Alastor strikes a deal with Rosie and ends up becoming the most powerful sinner on earth, these symbols dance around all, glowing with a green energy.

Hazbin Hotel’s Alastor’s heritage is that of a Creole from 1930s New Orleans. All of these characteristics are similar to those of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog’s villain, Doctor Facilier, who was a voodoo magician from New Orleans.

Doctor Facilier’s magic is also tainted with glowing green voodoo symbols and iconography, which is very similar to Alastar’s magic as well. In addition to that, both characters deal with voodoo magic and can also communicate with non-human entities.

Apart from the visual similarities between Alastor and Facilier, another existential similarity is that both their powers come at the cost of their own agency.

Facilier has his debts with his friends on the other side, who potentially own his soul, while Alastor is not a man of free will since Rosie owns his soul. Both of them are bound by unfulfilled pacts and deals with their owners.

Lastly, another coincidence is that voice actor Keith David, who lent his voice for Doctor Facilier, is also the voice behind Husk’s character on Hazbin Hotel. Hazbin Hotel’s creator, Vivienne Medrano, has also publicly stated at the New York Comic Con that she has been repeatedly inspired by Disney while formulating her own work.

Stay tuned for more updates.

