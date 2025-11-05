Who is Lisseth Chavez? Everything to know about One Chicago fame star and her character

Lisseth Chavez (Photo by Getty Images)

Lisseth Chavez is an American actress best known to One Chicago fans for her portrayal of Officer Vanessa Rojas in Chicago P.D. season 7. Before she was a part of this NBC police drama, Chavez appeared in several popular television series, namely The Fosters, Station 19, and The OA.

She played the character of Rojas as a determined and street-smart undercover cop with a mysterious past. She quickly earned a place in Sergeant Voight’s Intelligence Unit. Even though her time was not very long on the show, Chavez’s performance was praised and loved.

Following her departure from Chicago P.D., she joined The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and later ABC's The Rookie.

Lisseth Chavez joined the One Chicago franchise in Chicago P.D. season 7 as Officer Vanessa Rojas. Her character was a quick-thinking undercover cop with a troubled past and sharp instincts. Her debut came in episode 2, "Assets," where she met Officer Kevin Atwater during an undercover operation.

She was working as a bartender under the alias Nina Rodriguez. In that disguise, she caught the attention of Atwater and Sergeant Hank Voight because of her bravery during a shootout. Voight soon recruited her for a trial position in the Intelligence Unit. Rojas’s early cases were intense and fast-paced.

In her first assignment, she chose to act on her own, which angered Voight. However, she was determined to create a good image, and Voight started respecting her. To help her adjust, he paired her with Detective Hailey Upton, which gave way to a fan-favorite partnership. They were partners, friends, and even roommates. They were there for each other through professional and personal struggles.

In an interview with Niagara Frontier Publications on October 9, 2019, director and executive producer Eriq La Salle said this about Chavez's character,

"Voight said it best: He said, ‘She’s got a level of street that you just can’t buy.’ It’s such a cool line. And that’s what you want, because, again, as we always strive to be as truthful as possible, we need people that offer different sides of the truth. And she does that."

He added,

"I’m personally very happy we have a woman of color in the mix now. As you look at Chicago, the structure of policing here, you’ve got so many different types of elements. And we’re adding and growing and just offering some really cool truths, or variations of the truth, or insights. She brings that nice element to it."

Rojas’s skills were tested across the One Chicago universe when she appeared in the massive three-part crossover event, "Infection". It spanned Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. (Season 7, Episode 4, "Infection Part 3").

The event followed a citywide bioterrorism threat that began with the Chicago Fire Department discovering an unusual virus. It continued through Chicago Med, where doctors raced to contain the outbreak. Rojas, along with Voight’s team, worked to trace the infection’s origin. They uncovered its ties to a pharmaceutical company and ultimately helped prevent further catastrophe.

Beyond the crossover, Rojas’s P.D. storylines revealed her emotional complexity. She dealt with confronting an old case in "Center Mass". She also navigated an undercover mission involving her ex-boyfriend in "Lines and revealed her painful foster care history.

Since Rojas lived in 32 different homes as a child, she brought resilience and empathy to her work. By the end of season 7, she had proven herself as a capable and loyal member of Intelligence. However, despite her growing prominence across One Chicago, she did not return for season 8.

Why did Lisseth Chavez leave One Chicago after season 7?

As stated above, Lisseth Chavez left Chicago P.D. after season 7. This move surprised many fans. The show also never explained why she left through any storyline on-screen. Vanessa Rojas’s story was left unfinished. The major reason that caused this was production changes and creative shifts. The series moved in a new direction, and she did not fit in properly.

Season 7 was difficult to write for the Chicago P.D. team. The global pandemic caused production to halt. It cut short several planned arcs. The series reevaluated which direction it was taking and decided to streamline the Intelligence Unit and focus on core characters. Unfortunately, that decision was why Rojas never got a good ending.

When she left Chicago P.D., Chavez joined The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as Esperanza 'Spooner' Cruz, a paranormal investigator. Due to this role, she was able to dive into a new genre and gain popularity among DC fans.

Fans continue to speculate whether she might someday return to the One Chicago universe, but for now, her exit remains one of the show’s unexplained departures.

Speaking to TVLine on November 10, 2020, showrunner Rick Eid admitted that it was never easy to lose a character. He said the writers tried to include an explanation for Rojas’s absence in the Season 8 premiere. Although it did not feel natural, they decided to leave it out. It keeps her departure open-ended and leaves fans wondering if Rojas might return someday.

Catch One Chicago on NBC on Wednesdays.