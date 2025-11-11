How to watch Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth online? Streaming options explained

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Disney+)

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth is a two-part documentary that digs into the final months of the beloved British TV presenter's life. Directed by the team behind it, the series features Caroline's mother, Christine Flack as the central figure leading the investigation.

Christine steps in to uncover what really happened after her daughter's arrest for assaulting her British tennis player boyfriend, Lewis Burton, in late 2019. The film includes raw interviews with family members like Caroline's sister Lizzie, close friends and those caught in the media frenzy.

It premiered on Disney+ on November 10, 2025, with both episodes dropping at once for binge viewing. In the UK and Australia, it's exclusive to Disney+ while US viewers can watch it now on Hulu.

The runtime totals about two hours across the episodes, blending archival footage with personal stories and expert insights. Christine's voice drives the narrative, making it feel intimate and urgent as she grapples with regrets and seeks answers five years on.

How to stream Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth online

Platforms:

Disney+ (UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, most international regions including India, Europe, Asia, Latin America)

Subscription Prices by Region (Monthly, Local Currency)

United States (Hulu): $11.99 (with ads) or $18.99 (ad-free)

United Kingdom (Disney+): £4.99 (with ads) or £7.99 (standard) / £10.99 (premium)

Australia (Disney+): AU$13.99 (standard) / AU$19.99 (premium)

Canada (Disney+): CA$11.99 (standard) / CA$14.99 (premium)

India (Disney+ Hotstar): ₹299 (with ads) / ₹899 (standard) / ₹1,499 (premium)

Japan (Disney+): ¥900–¥1,000

Turkey (Disney+ - Cheapest Option): ~₺150

Europe (Disney+ Average): €8.99–€10.99

VPN Tip (Cheaper Access/Traveling)

Connect to Turkey/Japan/India servers for lowest prices (~$4–$6 USD/month)

Recommended: ExpressVPN or NordVPN (servers in 100+ countries)

What is Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth about?

The documentary opens with Christine revisiting the night of the incident: Caroline found messages on Lewis's phone, leading to a heated argument where she hit him with it. No serious injuries followed, and Lewis urged police to drop charges. But the Crown Prosecution Service pushed forward, charging her despite initial plans for just a caution.

Episode one traces Caroline's rise—from hosting The X Factor and Love Island to facing relentless tabloid scrutiny. It spotlights a false story claiming she used a lamp as a weapon, and how online trolls amplified the damage. Christine questions if police targeted her due to fame, especially after a shift in reporting protocols.

Christine Flack shared in a press release:

“I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging. I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story — not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

The second episode dives into the trial buildup. The day before her death on February 15, 2020, Caroline's lawyers failed to dismiss the case, crushing her hopes. Through letters and unheard audio, it exposes media errors that even swayed her own sister Lizzie against her temporarily.

