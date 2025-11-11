Nebraska Lottery results for November 10 — here are the winning numbers for all major games

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Nebraska Lottery has announced the winning numbers for all its major draws held on November 10, 2025. This means that players from across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they’ve won prizes in Powerball, Mega Millions, and Nebraska Pick 5.

Powerball results

The Powerball winning numbers for November 10 were: 3, 10, 12, 31, 42, and Powerball number 11. Nobody matched the six-number combination to take the top prize, so the jackpot continues to grow.

Now, the next Powerball jackpot is estimated at around $467 million with a cash option of about $219 million. Even though no one won the jackpot, many players matched partial combinations and won smaller prizes.

A handful of tickets nationwide won from $50,000 to $2 million, based on the Power Play multiplier option.

The next Powerball drawing will be this Wednesday, November 12, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mega Millions results

The Mega Millions winning figures for the recent draw were 8, 20, 32, 43, 68, and the Mega Ball number 5.

The Megaplier for this draw was 3x.

No jackpot winner was blazoned in Nebraska, but several lower prizes were claimed statewide.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to about $230 million, with a cash option of $108 million. Drawing for Mega Millions are held every Tuesday and Friday at 1100 p.m. Eastern Time.

Nebraska Pick 5 results

For Nebraska’s own Pick 5 game, the winning figures for November 10 were , 13, 25, 30, 37.

Pick 5 offers lower jacks compared to the public games but has better odds for original players.

The jackpot for the coming Pick 5 draw now stands at $90,000. Tickets for Pick 5 cost $1 per play, and players need to match all five figures to win the jackpot.

Other Nebraska Lottery games

The MyDaY figures for November 10 were

Month 5, Day 12, Year 04.

The 2by2 figures were

Red 11, 19;

White 12, 21.

The 2by2 game gives players diurnal chances to win up to $22,000, and prizes double when tickets are bought for seven successive draws.

How to check and claim your prize

Players can check their tickets by visiting any Nebraska Lottery retailer, using the official Nebraska Lottery app, or checking results on the Nebraska Lottery website. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

For lower prizes, tickets can be redeemed at any lottery retailer, while larger prizes must be claimed at a Nebraska Lottery claim center or posted with a completed claim form. Players are advised to keep checking their numbers and keep them safe until they claim their winnings.

A growing jackpot brings more excitement

The Powerball and Mega Millions jacks continue to rise, attracting players across the country. With Powerball now reaching over $467 million, numerous Nebraskans are anticipated to share in the upcoming draw.

Indeed though the odds of hitting the jackpot are long — about 1 in 292 million for Powerball and 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions — numerous players continue to win lower quantities every week.

Responsible play reminder

The Nebraska Lottery reminds players to play responsibly and only spend what they can go. Lottery games are meant for entertainment, and prizes are always a matter of chance.

For those who may need help managing their lottery spending, resources and support are available through the Nebraska Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-833-BETOVER(238-6837).