Connecticut Powerball results announced — here’s who won and what the jackpot stands at now

​The Powerball results are in for November 8, 2025, and while nobody took the big jackpot, several Connecticut players still made it off with smaller prizes.

The draw on Saturday night extended the streak of rollovers, which have grown the Powerball jackpot each week for the last few weeks.

The numbers drawn for November 8 were: 8, 24, 36, 39, 52, and the Powerball number was 12. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

No jackpot winner this time

No tickets matched all six numbers in the latest drawing, so the top prize wasn't awarded. Now, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $467 million for the next drawing on Monday, November 10. But that didn't prevent players from winning smaller prizes in Connecticut and other states.

Several Connecticut tickets matched either four or five numbers, netting winnings between $100 and $50,000 depending on whether the players purchased the Power Play option.

Across the country, several tickets matched five numbers but not the Powerball; each won $1 million.

Connecticut winners and prizes

The Connecticut Lottery reported that several tickets sold in the state won smaller prizes in Powerball. While nobody hit the top prize, there were numerous winners in several of the lower prize tiers.

5 numbers (without Powerball) — $1 million (none reported in Connecticut)

4 numbers + Powerball — $50,000

4 numbers — $100

3 numbers + Powerball — $100

3 numbers — $7

2 numbers + Powerball — $7

There are a number of ways to measure this, one important one being social measurement. Those players who paid an extra $1 per ticket for the Power Play option had their non-jackpot winnings multiplied by 3x, as determined by Saturday’s Power Play number.

Even smaller prizes can add up for frequent players. Some Connecticut players matched enough numbers to win free plays or modest cash rewards that can be claimed at any authorized retailer.

Where the jackpot stands now

Since no one won the jackpot this weekend, the grand prize keeps growing. The next Powerball drawing, on Monday, November 10, will have an estimated jackpot of $467 million, with a cash value of approximately $217 million before taxes.

This continued growth makes Powerball one of the most followed lotteries in the country, with millions of players buying tickets across the U.S. in hopes of becoming the next big winner. Tickets cost $2 per play.

For an additional dollar, players can add the Power Play feature to increase smaller prizes. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How to check and claim prizes

If you bought a ticket in Connecticut, you can check your results in several ways:

Visit the Connecticut Lottery website.

Use the Connecticut Lottery app to scan your ticket.

Ask a lottery retailer to check it for you.

Prizes under $599 can be claimed directly at any retailer. Larger prizes must be claimed at a Connecticut Lottery office. All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

Where lottery money goes

A part of all lottery sales goes to state programs that support education, health, and social services in Connecticut. Since it began, the Connecticut Lottery has contributed billions of dollars to state funds.

Looking ahead

Even though there was no jackpot winner this week, many players still won smaller prizes. The next draw gives everyone another chance to win big as the jackpot continues to grow.

Players are reminded to play responsibly, check their tickets carefully, and stay tuned for the next drawing — one of them could be the next big winner in Connecticut.

