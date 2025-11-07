Powerball jackpot continues to grow, hitting $467 million before the November 8 draw — here’s when to check results

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Robert Hadad sells Powerball lottery tickets to a customer at his Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $815 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing, making the jackpot the 10th-largest in Powerball history. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot has grown again, now standing at $467 million ahead of the draw on Saturday, November 8, 2025. No player matched all six winning figures in the former draw, causing the grand prize to roll over further.

According to lottery officials, this is one of the largest jackpots in recent weeks, and players across the country are eagerly buying tickets in hopes of becoming the next big winner. The cash option for the jackpot is estimated to be around $218.9 million before taxes.

The last draw and winning numbers

The last Powerball draw took place on Wednesday, November 6, but no ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball. Still, several lower prizes were awarded nationwide.

Players are reminded to check their tickets precisely, as numerous won lower quantities ranging from a few bones to thousands. Some tickets matched five figures, winning $1 million, while others claimed prizes for partial matches or the Power Play option.

The winning figures from the former draw were 16, 29, 33, 45, 61 and the Powerball was 10.

Next draw date and time

The next Powerball drawing will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players have approximately one hour before the draw to purchase their tickets, although exact deadlines may vary by state.

Tickets cost $2 per play, and players can choose to add the Power Play option for an extra $1 to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

The draw will be broadcast live on original TV stations and streamed on the official Powerball website.

Players can also check results on lottery apps or authorized retailer websites shortly after the drawing takes place.

Where to play and claim prizes

Powerball tickets are vended in 45 countries, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To win the jackpot, players must match all five white balls and the red Powerball number.

If you don’t win the top prize, there are nine ways to win in Powerball. Lower prizes range from $4 to $1 million, depending on how many figures are matched. Winners of lower quantities can generally claim their prizes at original lottery retailers. Larger prizes, including million-dollar prizes, must be claimed through state lottery services.

Players are encouraged to keep verifying their tickets and keep them safe until they can be verified.

Recent Powerball winners

While the jackpot hasn’t been hit in recent weeks, several players have still walked away with big prizes. In the former drawing, tickets worth $100,000 and $ 50,000 were vended in countries like Texas, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. Powerball has created innumerable millionaires over time.

The largest jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion, purchased in California, in November 2022. Also, the game continues to draw millions of hopeful players every week.

What to know before the coming draw

As the jackpot grows, officers remind players to play responsibly. Powerball is a game of chance, and while the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly one in 292.2 million, every ticket gives players a shot at lower prizes.

The excitement around the November 8 draw is very high, and convenience stores and gas stations across the country are reporting an increase in ticket deals.

For those planning to play, please ensure you buy your tickets in advance, check your numbers after the draw, and keep your ticket in a safe place. The winning figures will actually be announced late Saturday night. Results will be available shortly on the official Powerball website and across various news platforms.