Powerball-winning philanthropists among local heroes to be honored at this year’s community celebration

A number of community leaders and philanthropists will be recognised across the Central Valley this month for their outstanding contributions. Among them are Carl and Lulu Mitchell, the Powerball-winning couple from Clovis, who will receive the Outstanding Philanthropist Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) California Valley Chapter.

The couple, who took home $123.4 million after taxes in 2013, have used their winnings to fund projects that improve healthcare and education in the region. Their work continues to inspire others who believe in giving back to the community.

A personal story of giving back

Before their lottery win, both Carl and Lulu worked at Community Medical Centers — Lulu as a registered nurse and Carl as a radiology and nuclear medicine technologist. After their win, they created a family foundation to support causes close to their hearts.

In 2019, they donated $1 million to the Community Cancer Institute, helping to fund breast cancer detection technology and patient care. Earlier, they had gifted $2 million to Community Medical Centers to enhance healthcare access and medical innovation.

For Lulu, a breast cancer survivor herself, these contributions are deeply personal and aim to help others facing similar health challenges.

National Philanthropy Day Luncheon in Fresno

The AFP California Valley Chapter will honour 14 individuals, businesses, and organisations at its National Philanthropy Day Luncheon on November 13 at Fort Washington Golf & Country Club in Fresno.

The AFP represents more than 27,000 members worldwide and supports over 200 chapters dedicated to raising funds for charitable causes. Its California Valley Chapter includes more than 50 local fundraisers who work with nonprofits and social organisations across the region.

Other award recipients

Apart from the Mitchells, several other honourees will be recognised for their community service and philanthropic work.

OK Produce, led by CEO Brady Matoian, will receive the Outstanding Corporation Award. The family-owned Fresno company operates across California, Oregon, Nevada, and Arizona, and has made major efforts toward sustainability by installing 12,000 solar panels and running electric delivery trucks.

The GL Bruno Family Foundation will be awarded Outstanding Foundation for its continuous support of nonprofits that assist disadvantaged individuals, especially women and children. Since its founding in 1996 by Marine Corps veteran Gary Lee Bruno, the foundation has raised over $2 million for charities like United Cerebral Palsy Central Valley and Make-A-Wish.

Craig Fourchy, a partner at Ultra Gro in Madera, will be recognised as the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser for his work supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (now Blood Cancer United).

All Star Plumbing and owner Lance Marks will receive the Spirit of Philanthropy Award. Marks, who lost both parents and an employee to cancer, supports the Art of Life Cancer Foundation and raises awareness through his signature pink van campaign.

Other honorees include Amelia’s Angel Fund, Grace Persons, Joan Eaton and Paul Gibson, as well as several others who have made a lasting impact through volunteer and fundraising work.