Powerball jackpot rises to $438 million after no tickets match all six winning numbers in latest draw

​The Powerball jackpot has gone up again. No one matched all six numbers in the latest draw, so the prize is now $438 million.

The winning numbers from Wednesday, November 6, were 3, 18, 27, 42, 47, and the Powerball number 8. The Power Play was 2x.

Even though no one hit the jackpot, many players still won smaller prizes.

Some players still won big

Two players matched five numbers, each winning $1 million. One ticket was sold in Florida, and the other in Pennsylvania.

Some other tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, winning $50,000 each. Players who added the Power Playoption doubled their winnings to $100,000.

Across the country, many smaller prizes were also won — from $4 to $100,000, depending on how many numbers matched.

Next Powerball draw details

Since nobody won the jackpot, it will now increase to $438 million. If someone wins and chooses the cash option, they can take home around $205 million before taxes.

The next draw will take place on Saturday, November 8, at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

Powerball draws happen three times a week — Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Each ticket costs $2, and adding Power Play costs $1 more.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball excitement continues

With the jackpot growing higher, more people are buying tickets and trying their luck. Stores across the country have seen long lines before draw nights.

The last big Powerball win happened in July 2025, when a player from California won $1.3 billion. Since then, no one has won the top prize, so it keeps getting bigger each week.

Even though the chances of winning are small — about 1 in 292 million — people still enjoy playing and dreaming of hitting the jackpot.

How to check your tickets

If you bought a Powerball ticket, make sure to check your numbers. You can do this on the official Powerball website, state lottery app, or at your local store.

Even if you didn’t win the top prize, you might have won a smaller amount. Sign the back of your ticket and keep it safe until you check the results.

What happens next

The Powerball jackpot is now at $438 million, and players are getting ready for the next draw. If no one wins again, the prize will keep growing.

For now, all eyes are on Saturday’s drawing. Maybe this time, someone will get lucky and take home one of the biggest prizes of the year.