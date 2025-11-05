Texas Powerball player misses jackpot by inches but still wins big

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 11: A person plays Powerball lottery at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Powerball player from Texas came very close to winning the huge jackpot in the latest draw but still took home $1 million. The ticket matched five out of six numbers, missing only the red Powerball.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was sold at a Speedy Stop store in Victoria, Texas, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning numbers from the November 3, 2025, draw were 12, 26, 33, 48, 52, and the Powerball was 15.

The player matched all the white numbers but missed the Powerball by just one. If that one number had matched, they would have won the $438 million jackpot.

Still, a $1 million prize is a big win. The odds of matching all five numbers are about 1 in 11.6 million, making it a rare achievement.

Winner not yet claimed

The winner has not come forward yet. The Texas Lottery is asking players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back to keep them safe.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The ticket can be claimed at a Texas Lottery claim center or at the lottery headquarters in Austin.

Because the player did not choose the Power Play option, the prize stayed at $1 million instead of $2 million.

Next jackpot grows even bigger

Since no one won the top prize in the last draw, the Powerball jackpot has grown again. It now stands at $438 million, with a cash value of about $202 million before taxes.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players can buy tickets until 9:00 p.m. CT on draw day.

Each ticket costs $2, and adding the Power Play option for $1 can multiply smaller prizes.

Texas continues its lucky streak

Texas has seen several big Powerball wins this year. In recent months, players from Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio have won prizes worth $50,000, $100,000, and even $1 million.

The Texas Lottery also uses some of its ticket sales to support education and veteran programs, helping local communities across the state.

How Powerball works

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players pick five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. There are nine ways to win, from $4 up to the jackpot.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, smaller prizes are won in almost every draw.

A big win for one Texas player

Even though the Texas player missed the jackpot by just one number, winning $1 million is still a big deal. The store where the ticket was sold has already become a lucky spot for local players.

With the jackpot now at $438 million, more Texans are expected to try their luck again before the next draw.

For now, one lucky player from Victoria is celebrating a life-changing win — proof that sometimes, even second place can make you a millionaire.