Type keyword(s) to search

Features

Complete cast breakdown of Die, My Love: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Die My Love brings Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson together in a gripping drama. See the full cast lineup and where you know them from.
posted by Sinthya Banik
Friday 11/7/2025 at 3:18AM EST
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: LaKeith Stanfield, Robert Pattinson, Lynn Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sissy Spacek attend the "Die My Love" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: LaKeith Stanfield, Robert Pattinson, Lynn Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sissy Spacek attend the "Die My Love" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage)

    Die My Love is out in theatres across the US on November 7, 2025. MUBI distributes it and runs for a duration of two hours. This is a black comedy drama directed by Lynne Ramsay. The film is based on the 2012 Spanish novel Die My Love by Ariana Harwicz. The script is written by Lynne Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. Martin Scorsese is one of the producers.

    The story follows Grace and Jackson, a young couple who leave New York City and move to Jackson’s old family home in rural Montana. They want a simple life with their newborn baby, but Grace suffers from severe postpartum depression and starts losing touch with reality. Her mental health gets worse every day and their marriage falls apart in violent and strange ways.

    The movie had its worldwide premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025, where it was a competitor for the Palme d'Or and received excellent reviews. Jennifer Lawrence's acting is already being hailed as her best performance to date. The movie was filmed in and around Calgary, Canada, from August to mid-October 2024 in 35mm film.

    Die My Love: Complete cast breakdown

    The main cast includes-

    • Jennifer Lawrence as Grace. She is the young mother who slips into psychosis. Lawrence prepared for months and shot the film while four months pregnant with her second child. She drew on her own postpartum experiences to make the role more relatable.  

     We have seen her in -

    • The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen  
    • Silver Linings Playbook 
    • American Hustle  
    • Joy  
    • Don’t Look Up  
    • No Hard Feelings  

     

    • Robert Pattinson as Jackson. He plays Grace’s husband, who tries everything to save the marriage. Pattinson took dance classes for a big improvised dance scene.  

     We have seen him in-

    •  Twilight Saga as Edward Cullen  
    • The Lighthouse  
    •  Good Time  
    • Tenet  
    • The Batman   
    • Mickey 17  

    Supporting cast includes-

    • LaKeith Stanfield as Karl. A local character whose connection shows how isolated Grace has become. 

     We have seen him in-  

    • Get Out  
    • Someone Great  
    • Knives Out  
    • Judas and the Black Messiah  
    • Atlanta  
    • Uncut Gems

     

    • Nick Nolte as Harry. Jackson’s father. Nolte brings years of tough-guy experience to the role.  

     We have seen him in-

    • The Prince of Tides 
    • Cape Fear  
    • Warrior  
    • A Walk in the Woods
    • Poker Face (TV)  

     

    • Sissy Spacek as Pam. Jackson’s mother. This is her first big movie role in years.  

     We have seen her in- 

    • Carrie   
    • Coal Miner’s Daughter 
    • In the Bedroom  
    • The Help  
    • Blast from the Past 
    • The Old Man & the Gun

    Other cast members include-

    • Gabrielle Rose as Jen  
    • Debs Howard as Marsha  
    • Sarah Lind as Cheryl  
    • Marcus Della Rosa as The Lifeguard 
    • Lauren Viau as Bessie
    • Luke Camilleri as Greg
    • Phillip Forest Lewitski as Charlie
    • Victor Zinck Jr. as Tom

    Watch Die, My Love in theatres now, starting from November 7, across the United States.

    Stay tuned for more such updates!

    TOPICS: Die My Love


More Die My Love on Primetimer: