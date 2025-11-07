Complete cast breakdown of Die, My Love: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: LaKeith Stanfield, Robert Pattinson, Lynn Ramsay, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sissy Spacek attend the "Die My Love" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/WireImage)

Die My Love is out in theatres across the US on November 7, 2025. MUBI distributes it and runs for a duration of two hours. This is a black comedy drama directed by Lynne Ramsay. The film is based on the 2012 Spanish novel Die My Love by Ariana Harwicz. The script is written by Lynne Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. Martin Scorsese is one of the producers.

The story follows Grace and Jackson, a young couple who leave New York City and move to Jackson’s old family home in rural Montana. They want a simple life with their newborn baby, but Grace suffers from severe postpartum depression and starts losing touch with reality. Her mental health gets worse every day and their marriage falls apart in violent and strange ways.

The movie had its worldwide premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025, where it was a competitor for the Palme d'Or and received excellent reviews. Jennifer Lawrence's acting is already being hailed as her best performance to date. The movie was filmed in and around Calgary, Canada, from August to mid-October 2024 in 35mm film.

Die My Love: Complete cast breakdown

The main cast includes-

Jennifer Lawrence as Grace. She is the young mother who slips into psychosis. Lawrence prepared for months and shot the film while four months pregnant with her second child. She drew on her own postpartum experiences to make the role more relatable.

We have seen her in -

The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen

as Katniss Everdeen Silver Linings Playbook

American Hustle

Joy

Don’t Look Up

No Hard Feelings

Robert Pattinson as Jackson. He plays Grace’s husband, who tries everything to save the marriage. Pattinson took dance classes for a big improvised dance scene.

We have seen him in-

Twilight Saga as Edward Cullen

as Edward Cullen The Lighthouse

Good Time

Tenet

The Batman

Mickey 17

Supporting cast includes-

LaKeith Stanfield as Karl. A local character whose connection shows how isolated Grace has become.

We have seen him in-

Get Out

Someone Great

Knives Out

Judas and the Black Messiah

Atlanta

Uncut Gems

Nick Nolte as Harry. Jackson’s father. Nolte brings years of tough-guy experience to the role.

We have seen him in-

The Prince of Tides

Cape Fear

Warrior

A Walk in the Woods

Poker Face (TV)

Sissy Spacek as Pam. Jackson’s mother. This is her first big movie role in years.

We have seen her in-

Carrie

Coal Miner’s Daughter

In the Bedroom

The Help

Blast from the Past

The Old Man & the Gun

Other cast members include-

Gabrielle Rose as Jen

Debs Howard as Marsha

Sarah Lind as Cheryl

Marcus Della Rosa as The Lifeguard

Lauren Viau as Bessie

Luke Camilleri as Greg

Phillip Forest Lewitski as Charlie

Victor Zinck Jr. as Tom

Watch Die, My Love in theatres now, starting from November 7, across the United States.

