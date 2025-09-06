Die My Love's first trailer shows Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence's passionate romance take an uncomfortable turn

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: (L-R) Jennifer Lawrence, Lynne Ramsay and Robert Pattinson pose during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Mubi dropped the first trailer for Die, My Love, giving an enticing, disturbing glimpse into the loving but dysfunctional relationship between the characters played by Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. Lynne Ramsay's psychological drama, which debuted at Cannes 2025, is extremely raw in its examination of love nearing a possible breaking point of sanity.

The trailer, spent for the most part in an astonishing but unrelenting rural landscape in Montana, had audiences gripping the arms of the chairs as they await the film's release in the theatre on November 7, 2025.

Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here) returns with this adaptation after an eight-year hiatus. The material is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2012 novel.

Co-written with Alice Birch and Enda Walsh, the film probes the psyche of Grace (Lawrence), a new mother battling psychosis, and her husband Jackson (Pattinson).

One of cinema's most well-known filmmakers, Martin Scorsese, collaborates with Andrea Calderwood on the production and brings his cinematic eye to the film.

Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver, with Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocch, takes ownership, with Lawrence also a producer.

This partnership combines artistic prestige with commercial ambition to ensure the film's daring vision will be fulfilled.

Trailer breakdown of Die, My Love: A descent into unnerving beauty

The trailer opens eerily calm: Lawrence and Pattinson dance in a field of wildflowers in joy, as Shirley Ellis’ song “The Clapping Song" plays in the background.

All that calm is shattered as Grace’s psychosis breaks out on screen with a striking image in a green shirt unbuttoned over a red bra in a cluttered kitchen with floral wallpaper and an old refrigerator, a mix of exhaustion and defiance on her face.

The story is told through a flashback to good times with Grace and Pattinson dancing happily in a field of wildflowers or making love to fighting in the kitchen, their laughter fades.

A more jarring cut shows Lawrence licking a window, her eyes hollow, then a tense sequence where she clutches a knife.

Pattinson’s Jackson enters in a scene by a car, concerned, a quick shot of Grace barking at a dog, then ending this 1:01 minute trailer eerily with Grace's wild dance at a party.

Seamus McGarvey shot the film in 35mm with an Academy ratio (1.33:1), and the cinematography mimics that of Roman Polanski's Repulsion and Rosemary's Baby, as it uses close frames so the couple's rural isolation can impart uncomfortable feelings.

Ramsay, at the 2023 Sarajevo Film Festival, called Die, My Love a “hardcore” yet humorous take on postnatal depression and bipolar disorder. The trailer’s release has amplified buzz, with Mubi touting it as “a blistering depiction of love and madness.”

Filming delays from the 2023 Hollywood strikes pushed production into 2024, adding urgency to its November debut.

Die, My Love opens in theatres on November 7 for the US audience and 14th of November for UK viewers, 2025, distributed by Mubi.

This is a must-see for those eager to witness a raw, unflinching portrait of love’s unravelling.

