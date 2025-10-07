Die My Love release date, cast & characters, and everything you need to know about Lynn Ramsay's dysfunctional marital drama

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson during the "Die My Love" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Die My Love is an American psychological dark comedy-drama film from 2025 directed by Lynne Ramsay. It is based on a screenplay written by Ramsay jointly with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. The film is an adaptation of the book "Die, My Love", published by the Argentine writer Ariana Harwicz in 2012, which tells the story of a new mother who experiences both postpartum depression and psychosis.

Die My Love was world premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025, where it received a six-minute standing ovation. The movie will be released exclusively in theaters in the United States and Canada on November 7, 2025.

Die My Love has the support of producers such as Martin Scorsese and Andrea Calderwood. The film features Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as leads, who also produced the film.

Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, 2011, and You Were Never Really Here, 2017), conveys a raw distinctive experience when love becomes a kind of choice. MUBI's trailer provides a framing for a story in which Lawrence's Grace is riding on the edge of sanity and, her husband Jackson (Pattinson) is in a desperate situation.

Die My Love: Cast and Characters

Jennifer Lawrence’s emotional range as Grace is painfully visceral, displaying both her fragility and disintegration. Robert Pattinson, as Jackson, matches Lawrence’s intensity as a husband wedged between love and hopelessness. And their chemistry is engulfing which draws viewers into their collapsing world.

The supporting cast is equally strong. Sissy Spacek as Pam likely portrays a family member or neighbor, and she emanates a quiet strength, bringing some sense into the broader community’s view of Grace’s tragedy. Nick Nolte’s Harry rough-edged, commanding presence adds gravitas, possibly as a local or family patriarch.

LaKeith Stanfield as Karl, possibly an outsider, like a doctor or social worker, rounds out the cast and adds yet another unpredictable dynamic. Together, they render the story more alive, as if you are guided somehow into a reality that could only be a nightmare.

Other casts include Gabrielle Rose as Jen, Debs Howard as Marsha, Sarah Lind as Cheryl and Marcus Della Rosa as The Lifeguard,

Die My Love: Trailer breakdown and more

The new clip from Die My Love promo, released by MUBI on October 6, 2025, shows the kind of thing you see and immediately get chills for. The scene opens with Jennifer Lawrence resting in the passenger seat adjacent to Robert Pattinson; the look on her face is oblivious and defeated. John Prine's Inspite of Ourselves is heard in the background while we observe flashbacks of Grace and Jack in blissful moments together, ultimately ending in an intensely charged moment of tension and disconnect.

When Grace is asked about being a writer, she replied-

"I don't do that anymore.. I am stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all"

This marks her loss of inspiration towards life and spark in her relationship with her husband when she asks him,

“When was the last time we had sex?”

And with that, scenes of them are shown fighting in the kitchen, arguing, and Grace banging her head into a mirror.

The chilling scenes show Grace's mental descent as she suffers through isolation and loneliness, licking the window glass or dancing like a maniac at a party, walking through a forest set on fire or laughing like a madman on an empty road. The clip concluded with Lawrence in a field while holding a knife. The trailer itself has created a lot of buzz among fans, saying this might be one of Jennifer Lawrence's best performances ever.

Die My Love will release on November 7, 2025 in theaters across the US and internationally.

