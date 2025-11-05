Die, My Love: Release date, where to watch and what to expect

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson In Die My Love (via Instagram @diemylovefilm)

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson will be acting together for the first time in Die, My Love. This psychological drama tackles the hard topics of becoming a new parent, with Scottish film director Lynne Ramsay bringing her precise vision. She is known for hard-hitting films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here. Die My Love is scheduled to theatrically release in the US on November 7 2025 and will stream on MUBI later.

The movie is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2012 novel. The book follows a young mother who loses control in rural France. Ramsay moves the setting to the empty American West. A couple leaves New York City to raise their newborn son far from the world.

Grace is the center of the storm. She is a writer who cannot create after the baby arrives. Ramsay rejects simple labels like postpartum depression. She says the story is bigger. It shows a marriage falling apart. Passion dies. Creativity vanishes. Grace acts on wild urges. The film mixes raw pain with twisted humor. Every day, baby routines turn into nightmares. Harwicz's novel started the motherhood horror trend.

The film debuted at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 17th May. It earned a six-minute standing ovation. It did not win the Palme d'Or. Martin Scorsese produced the project. He works with Justine Ciarrocchi, who has backed Lawrence for years. The script comes from Lynne Ramsay, Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. Mubi bought the rights after Cannes for $24 million. That was the biggest deal of the festival.

Die, My Love: Cast and plot details

Jennifer Lawrence plays Grace. She also produces. Scorsese gave her the novel years ago. She brings deep pain and wild energy to the role. Robert Pattinson is Jackson. He tries to keep the family together. His calm breaks into fear as fights grow worse. Their onscreen bond shifts from love to hate in seconds.

Sissy Spacek plays Pam. She is Jackson's mother. A widow now. She gives tired advice from her own hard years. Nick Nolte is Harry, Pam's husband. He adds quiet weight to family scenes. LaKeith Stanfield appears as Karl. Gabrielle Rose as Jen and Sarah Lind as Cheryl.

The first clip from Die, My Love was released in May. Lawrence and Pattinson crawl through tall grass. They act like animals in love. He asks about marriage. She kisses him and says yes. The September 5 teaser shows more. They dance. They fight. They run with knives. The tone starts light and quickly turns dark.

The full trailer was released on October 6, and it opens with the couple singing "In Spite of Ourselves" by John Prine. Sweet voices hide growing hate. Screams follow. Knives flash. The marriage explodes. No words in the first teaser. Only images and music pull you in.

What to expect from Die, My Love

The film runs one hour and fifty-eight minutes. It earns an R rating. Expect full nudity. Intimate scenes. Strong language and sudden violence. Ramsay blurs real life and dreams. Time jumps and fantasies take over. The story lives inside Grace's mind. She dances alone. She licks the window glass. The couple suffers from a lack of physical intimacy. Expect madness, distortion and dark humour. Ramsay calls it her Scottish black comedy style.

Die, My Love opens in the US theatres on November 7, 2025. Mubi is the official streaming platform and handles distribution.

