"She doesn’t mind the hate speech": Selling Sunset's Chrishell criticizes Emma for supporting boyfriend Blake's alleged insensitive remarks

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9 drama does not seem to end, especially between former best friends Emma Hernan and Chrishell Stause, who have faced disagreements and fallout concerning Hernon's boyfriend, Blake Davis, from time to time.

On November 6, 2025, Stause shared an Instagram story with a lengthy message criticizing Hernan and her boyfriend, Blake Davis.

Chrishell claimed that Davis had publicly shared posts containing hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community and used racial slurs, including the N-word, in addition to making other insensitive remarks.

Here's what Chrishell Stause posted about her Selling Sunset castmate and former best friend, Emma Hernan

Stause wrote on Instagram,

"The posts I shared from Emma’s bf: HE SHARED ALL OF THIS PUBLICLY. Plus SO many more than I shared inciting hate speech towards the LGBTQ community along with proudly telling myself and Chelsea [Lazkani] he feels entitled to using the N word.”

According to Chrishell, Emma was aware of her boyfriend’s alleged online activity long before she ever brought it to public attention.

"Emma chooses to date him—that’s on her. She doesn’t mind the hate speech. She just minded me drawing attention to his page where he was doing it. All of which she knew about for the year and a half before I ever said anything."

Chrishell went on to say that she felt personally hurt by Emma’s silence, given their close friendship and the fact that both she and Chelsea, who is Black, had been labeled Emma’s best friends. She added,

"That’s hurtful to learn her morals when her queer and Black friend were her ‘best friends.’ I am tired of this narrative."

The Selling Sunset star concluded her post with an unfiltered statement:

"If I see racism or homophobia, I’m not the girl to help you cover it up. Using a Michelle Obama quote about taking the high road on a show where she defended his use of the N-word and hasn’t spoken up for Chelsea’s treatment when others work to paint her as a threat is mind-blowing.”

The feud between them started from ongoing behind-the-scenes tension among the Selling Sunset cast, especially after the show’s ninth season premiered on Netflix earlier this month.

During filming, Emma and her boyfriend, Blake Davis, who had split up for some time, rekindled their relationship after production wrapped.

Chrishell, who has been outspoken about LGBTQ+ issues and is married to musician G Flip, made it clear during the season that she was uncomfortable with some of Davis’s alleged remarks.

According to her, the situation worsened when Emma continued to defend him both publicly and privately, which also affected Emma’s friendship with Chelsea Lazkani.

The rift deepened when Emma reportedly used a Michelle Obama quote about taking the high road during a reunion taping, something Chrishell referenced in her Instagram post, calling it mind-blowing, perceiving it as hypocrisy.

Emma Hernan has since addressed the controversy, offering her own explanation of the events. In an interview with Us Weekly earlier in the week, she defended her boyfriend and denied that he made derogatory comments about pronouns or intentionally disrespected Chrishell’s partner, noting:

"He did not say that pronouns were dumb. He would never say that. He accidentally said ‘wife’ [about Chrishell’s partner, G Flip]. When he said ‘wife,’ I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it. He was trying to be good."

Emma insisted that the misunderstanding had happened two years ago, adding that she had corrected him immediately and that he had apologized.

"We’re from the South and we don’t really do it there,” she recalled him saying.

Emma also shared that she hoped Davis and Chrishell could eventually have a conversation to clear the air, though she admitted they will never see eye to eye.

Following Emma’s Us Weekly interview, Stause posted another Instagram story on November 4, 2025, directly calling out her former best friend’s version of events, writing over a clip of Emma's interview.

"This is NOT what was said. But good job, Emma, in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use."

