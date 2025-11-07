Who is Sean Dunn aka The Sandwich Guy and what did he do? Air Force veteran found not guilty in DC assault case

The Customs and Border Patrol officer targeted in the incident also appeared at Sean Dunn's trial (Image via Getty)

Sean Dunn has been found not guilty of a count of misdemeanor assault. The allegations are linked to an incident where Dunn reportedly tossed a sandwich towards a Customs and Border Patrol officer in August this year. According to CBS News, the entire moment was captured on video.

The officer was identified as Gregory Lairmore, who also appeared at the court during Dunn’s trial on November 6, 2025.

The prosecutors were seeking to impose felony charges against Sean, who is currently trending as The Sandwich Guy after the case.

Sean Dunn has worked for the U.S. Department of Justice in the past. The New York Post stated that he was also fired from his post the same month, shortly after the incident, as confirmed by Attorney General Pam Bondi, as per the New York Post.

While the grand jury refused an indictment in the trial, the case was downgraded to a misdemeanor.

Moreover, the Air Force veteran’s attorney, Sabrina Shroff, told the court that her client’s actions could not injure a person wearing a ballistic vest.

On the other hand, prosecutor Michael DiLorenzo said that Dunn can’t hit anyone with anything despite having the right to free speech.

As per USA Today, Gregory said on the stand that mustard and onions were hanging on the antenna of his radio after Dunn threw the sandwich.

After the verdict was announced, Sean Dunn was spotted hugging his lawyers and praising the entire legal team while speaking to the reporters.

Dunn expressed his happiness about the fact that justice was served and opened up about the sandwich incident.

“I believe I was protecting the rights of immigrants. And let us not forget that the great seal of the United States says ‘E pluribus unum.’ That means ‘from many, one.’ Every life matters, no matter where you came from, no matter how you got here”, Sean said.

Sean Dunn yelled at the officers before throwing the sandwich: Arrest and other details explained

During the ongoing trial of Dunn, the agent, Gregory Laimore, claimed that he felt the impact when the sandwich was thrown at him. The latter stated that the sandwich reportedly “exploded” over his ballistic vest.

According to CNN, Sean Dunn’s attorney Sabrina Shroff also displayed a picture featuring the sandwich, which was inside a paper and lying on the ground. Shroff asked Gregory to clarify if it was a “turkey sandwich”, following which Laimore made the claims of the mustard stains over him and portions of the sandwich hanging on his radio.

A press release from the US Attorney’s Office stated that the incident happened during the night hours on August 10, 2025, on a block of 14th Street in Washington, D.C. Officials of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection were making rounds of the area with the Metropolitan Police when Dunn reportedly went towards the CBP officers.

When Sean Dunn threw the sandwich at an officer, a random individual captured it on camera, which was also shared on Instagram.

The press release stated that Sean was allegedly heard telling the officer:

“Fu** you! You fu**ing fascists! Why are you here? I don’t want you in my city!”

Gregory Laimore’s colleagues reportedly sent some gifts to him, such as a toy sandwich, after the incident.

Laimore told the court that the toy now stands on top of his office shelf, as stated by CNN.

According to the US Attorney’s Office press release, Sean Dunn allegedly admitted to the police that he threw the sandwich.

He reportedly tried to escape after the incident but was eventually captured by the authorities.