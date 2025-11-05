South Carolina Powerball player wins $100,000 in latest drawing — winning ticket sold in Charleston County

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 18: A person plays lottery at a store as US Powerball jackpot grand prize grew to a whopping $1 billion after no ticket got all six numbers in San Mateo, California, United States on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A lucky Powerball player from South Carolina just won $100,000 in the latest draw. As per thestate.com, the South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold in Charleston County.

The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball from Saturday night’s draw. The player had also added the Power Play option, which doubled the prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The winning numbers

The winning numbers were 3, 17, 26, 38, 54, and the Powerball number 13. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, but several players across the country won smaller prizes — including this $100,000 win in South Carolina.

The store that sold the lucky ticket will also receive a small bonus from the lottery. The name of the store has not been shared yet.

Jackpot keeps growing

Since there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball prize has now increased to $419 million for the next draw. The next chance to play is on Wednesday night, and tickets can be bought up to an hour before the drawing.

Powerball drawings happen three times a week — on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Check your tickets

Lottery officials are asking players in Charleston County to check their tickets carefully. Even if you don’t hit the jackpot, you could still win smaller prizes.

Powerball prizes start at $4 for matching the red Powerball and can go up to $1 million for matching all five white balls. Choosing the Power Play option can increase non-jackpot prizes by two to five times.

Claiming the prize

Winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket right away and keep it safe. Prizes worth more than $100,000 must be claimed at the lottery office in Columbia, South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. If the prize is not claimed in time, the money goes toward education programs in the state.

Powerball continues to make winners

Powerball is one of the most popular lottery games in the country. Millions of players take part every week, hoping to win the grand prize.

This $100,000 win shows that even without hitting the jackpot, players can still take home big prizes. A small ticket bought in Charleston County has now made someone a six-figure winner.

The next draw is coming soon, and the jackpot continues to climb. Lottery officials are reminding everyone to play responsibly — and to check their tickets after every draw.