The Last Frontier episode 6 ending explained: Is the JPAT plane’s pilot still alive?

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Apple TV/Facebook

The Last Frontier episode 6 opens with darkness. After Sarah’s bold move in killing Romero, the Alaskan town is surrounded by no lights. The convict is dead, but his plan to cause a power failure in Alaska has succeeded. Amidst this, a new threat emerges for Frank and his team. Each week, a new fugitive from the JPAT crash unleashes a terrifying chain of events that shakes Fairbanks to its core.

The episode opens with a criminal named Dr. William Wigg (Angel Death), a doctor who has murdered nearly 36 of his patients, believing that by killing them, he was “setting them free from their pain.” This serial killer pretends to collapse from the cold in front of a paramedic ambulance, and when the EMTs rush to help, he takes a woman hostage by paralyzing her. Dr. Will is smart. He then heads to the hospital with the lady in the paramedic ambulance and pretends to be one of them by switching his clothes into their uniform. But Sarah, who was in the hospital to see Luke, suspects him.

The hospital was extremely crowded, with patients constantly coming in, so no one really paid attention to the unfamiliar man. But Sarah noticed something, she had seen his file before. She immediately calls Frank and tells him that the man looks like one of the convicts from the crashed plane. When Claire takes him and the lady to the other department, he reveals his little plan. He threatens Claire and asks her to make a call to the flight medic and tell them that they have a patient with extra axial bleed and needs to be transported by air ambulance to Alaska regional. Clearly, he needed a chopper to get out of Fairbanks, but Sarah’s presence of mind failed his plan.

Frank and his team manage to arrest Dr. Wigg, and he reveals some interesting news to the marshals, which they can’t resist. The pilot, Timothy O’Bannon, from the JPAT plane is alive. Well, this pilot could actually help a lot in the ongoing investigation, and Dr. Wigg has been keeping him alive with certain medications. However, he needs a dose every eight hours, or he’ll die. Frank doesn’t believe Wigg at first, but Sidney insists that they can’t gamble with someone’s life and agrees to meet Wigg’s demands.

Frank contacts Havlock to confirm whether the pilot is still alive. Havlock assures him that he is, which pushes Frank to commit all their resources and trust what Wigg said. But as we all know, a man like Wigg wouldn’t give away such information for free; there’s definitely something more he’ll demand in return.

He wants the Bank President of Seattle to hand him a box 337, which belongs to him. They only had six hours to retrieve the box, after which Wigg promised to reveal where he had hidden the pilot, so they could save him in time.

CIA is targeting Sidney by using the same deadly malware she once created in The Last Frontier episode 6

Frank and Hutch had suspected for a while that the CIA was behind the plane crash, and now, that theory seems to be coming true. Sidney is worried because the hard drive everyone believed was Archive 6 actually turns out to contain the plane’s recordings. She’s deeply worried about it and begs Frank not to let it fall into the FBI’s hands.

Sidney finally reveals to Frank:

“It wasn’t a crash. It was a failed assassination attempt. It’s not Archive 6, it’s malware. Everyone on that plane was meant to die.”

She believes it contains malware (a kind of computer virus) that caused the plane crash, and that’s something she herself once helped create when she worked for the CIA. So, the same deadly system she helped design is now being used against her. And if the FBI got to know this, the blame would be on her, and also the fact that she helped Havlock escape, the convict with whom she was romantically involved.

With that, the narrative moves ahead to Dr. Wigg. The bank president was on her way with the box, but due to the power outage in Fairbanks, there were no lights on the runway, making it impossible for the plane to land. Meanwhile, time was running out, and the pilot’s life was hanging by a thread.

In The Last Frontier episode 6, the U.S. Marshals finally track down Havlock’s secret hideout

When Havlock and Frank got in touch, one of their team members was monitoring the call and noticed something unusual: the faint sound of a bell ringing in the background. At first, they assumed it was coming from a church, but it wasn’t the usual time for church bells to ring. There was, however, only one place near Fairbanks where a bell rings at 2 a.m. — an abandoned theater. That’s how they figured out where Havlock was hiding.

Before the marshals could reach Havlock, Courier (Vincent Thiego) arrived. He had been sent to kill Havlock but failed in his attempt. Havlock managed to escape from both the marshals and the Courier, even planting a hidden camera on Thiego to eavesdrop on what Frank and Sidney were planning.

Meanwhile, the people of Fairbanks came together in unity. They parked their cars and trucks near the runway, using their headlights to create a makeshift landing strip, allowing the plane to land safely. The bank manager arrives with the mysterious box. The box was nothing but pictures of Dr. Wigg’s patients, whom he had killed. He also reveals that he has killed Henry, the bank manager’s son. This meeting was personal. Upon hearing the news, she shoots Dr. Wigg and takes her revenge.

Soon after, the marshals found Timothy O’Bannon alive, and he is now one of the witnesses who can say that the software in the plan was corrupted, with special software that could control or crash planes. With the witness now alive and the hard drive in the FBI’s custody, there’s no way left for Sidney to create an alibi or save herself from the crime that she never committed.

Other key highlights in The Last Frontier episode 6

Havlock’s backstory reveals he was once a CIA operative who turned against the agency. During a mission in Kyiv, he was ordered to kill a mole named Elizabeth after using her for intel. But Havlock broke protocol and helped her escape, proving he valued human life over blind obedience. That act made him a target of the CIA.

Meanwhile, Frank’s son Luke is dealing with heavy guilt and emotional turmoil. His behavior grows more alarming when Frank finds him in the basement searching for a gun. The gun was evidence from the case, which was hidden in the basement, but Havlock had moved it into the bookshelves, teasing that he was also aware of Frank’s little secret.