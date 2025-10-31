What time does The Last Frontier episode 6 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Apple TV/Instagram

The Last Frontier episode 6, ‘’The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie,’’ is set to premiere on November 7, 2025, on Apple TV+ at 12 a.m. ET. The first five episodes have kept viewers hooked, drawing them deep into the gripping investigation of a plane crash, one that now threatens to unveil far darker and more politically charged secrets.

Co-created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, the ensemble in the Apple TV+ Original incluces Jason Clarke as Frank Remnick ‘’the Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Alaska and former pilot based in Fairbanks,’’ Simone Kessell as Sarah Remnick, Dominic Cooper as Levi Taylor 'Havlock' Hartman, Haley Bennett as Sidney Scofield, Alfre Woodard as Jacqueline Bradford, Rusty Schwimmer as Kitty Van Horn, Dallas Goldtooth as Hutch, Tait Blumand as Luke Remnick, Clifton Collins Jr. as Isaac Romero, among others.

Every new episode of The Last Frontier continues the investigation into the plane crash and revolves around stopping the manhunt across the Alaskan town. Fairbanks, which was once a calm town with no dangers, is now in the middle of something huge. Each convict is creating havoc across the Alaskan wilderness, leading Frank to protect his family and the people in his town.

The synopsis for episode 6 reads,

''Fairbanks is hit with a mass power outage. Sarah spots someone suspicious in the ER. Sidney tries to get control of a key piece of evidence.''

Release date of The Last Frontier episode 6

The Last Frontier episode 6 is set to premiere on November 7, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The sixth episode is titled, ‘’The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie.’’ The show is exclusive to Apple TV+ and releases a new episode weekly on every Friday. The first two episodes were released on their premiere day (October 10, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule.

Release timing of The Last Frontier episode 6 across various time zones is mentioned in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 6, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 6, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 7, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, November 7, 2025 4 am Central European Time Friday, November 7, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, November 7, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 7, 2025 9:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, November 7, 2025 1 pm

Episode guide of The Last Frontier season 1

The show consists of 10 episodes. It will conclude the first season on December 4, 2025, with the release of its finale episode. For viewers who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Apple TV+. An active subscription plan is required, starting at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial option.

Here’s a complete episode guide:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Arnaq October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

A brief recap of The Last Frontier episode 5

In the recent episode of The Last Frontier, the entire Fairbanks is now left in the dark. The inmate who held Luke and Kira hostage turned out to be mentally unstable, and he aimed to destroy HAARP (a U.S. military research facility). Sarah and Frank kept searching for Luke and found him towards the end of the episode.

But now Frank was left at a point where his wife made him choose between ‘’Work and Family.’’ He has to choose whether to leave his job for his family or take the responsibility of protecting the entire Fairbanks. Meanwhile, the marshals looking around for Havlock got a lead about Archive 6, but he tricked them again by handing them a fake hard drive containing details about flight navigation data. Havlock has even offered his wife, Sydney, to escape with him to Goa, but for now, she has refused to go.

Sarah and Frank opened up about how they have not been completely honest with each other, and she handed him the evidence (a memory chip) that Havlock gave to her. The chip contains the flight deck recordings, and now the officers have found a new clue that the plane crash might be a planned crash by the CIA to hide something that they are desperately trying to cover up.

The inmate who abducted Luke and Kira is dead. The power has been completely cut off in Fairbanks, raising tensions in the Alaskan town. Romero has destroyed the power substation, and this massive damage led the system to overload, causing the lights to go off in Fairbanks. How his team will now deal with it is yet to be seen, as the convicts who were freed from the JPAT plane are still at large, hinting at new dangers to come in The Last Frontier episode 6.