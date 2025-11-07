Where was All Her Fault Season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

All Her Fault Season 1 poster (via Instagram/@carnivalfilms)

Peacock dropped all eight episodes of All Her Fault Season 1 on November 6, 2025. Sarah Snook from Succession stars as Marissa Irvine. She plays a Chicago mom whose four-year-old son Milo vanishes after a playdate set up online. Marissa shows up at 14 Arthur Avenue. The woman at the door has no clue about Milo or any playdate. Chaos erupts fast.

Megan Gallagher created and wrote the series. It adapts Andrea Mara’s 2023 Irish bestseller. Australian director Kate Dennis handled several episodes. Minkie Spiro directed the first four. The cast includes Dakota Fanning as sceptical sister-in-law Jenny. Michael Peña plays Detective McConville, Sophia Lillis is Carrie Finch. Jake Lacy plays husband Peter. Abby Elliott and others round out the ensemble.

The show feels fully set in windy Chicago suburbs. But almost no filming happened in the United States. Victoria, Australia hosted the whole production. Docklands Studios and local crews made it possible. The Victorian Screen Incentive gave big tax breaks. Shooting started on August 5, 2024 and ended in December.

Sarah Snook executive produced too. She pushed green initiatives with reusable cups nd metal straws. Electric shuttles, hydrogenated vegetable oil trucks and waste dropped 68 percent versus typical US productions. She shared with The Hollywood Reporter-

"Shaping a culture on set that was really nice. To be able to take more of a hand in things. Being in Australia we were able to run the set in a particular way that was much more environmentally friendly"

All Her Fault season 1: Every filming location explored

Docklands Studios Melbourne at 476 Docklands Drive ran the show. All interiors were shot here - Marissa’s kitchen, police station, press conferences. The unit built on Sound Stages 4, 5 and 6. Stage 6 has Australia’s biggest LED volume wall. Fake Chicago snow fell outside windows.

National Australia Bank Headquarters in Docklands became Jenny’s office, those crossed walkways in episode 3. Establishing shots used Chicago L train CGI.

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre at 1 Convention Centre Place turned into Chicago’s Thompson Center and episode 7 press conference chaos. Glass ceiling and escalators give it away.





Elwood doubled for Oak Park suburb. Point Ormond Reserve on Marine Parade hosted big scenes - Marissa pins Milo’s poster in episode 2, playground flashbacks, community canvassing by the bay. Lake Michigan vibes with CGI skyline. Point Ormond Lookout was used for park gatherings.

Residents saw filming at 2A Byrne Avenue. 1920s weatherboard house got American mailboxes and Halloween decor. The playdate house at 14 Arthur Avenue used a real Elwood home dressed up.

South Melbourne and Saint Kilda East supplied tree-lined drives, Irvine family exterior at 29 Kerferd Road, red-brick house, door-painted Chicago Bears blue.

East St Kilda on Wando Grove hosted Ms Garcia’s house interiors. Studio built street exteriors nearby.

Williamstown added historic flavor. Gem Pier and Nelson Place for episode 5 witness interviews, riverside park stand-in.

Red Hill South on Mornington Peninsula delivered luxury - the private estate at 29 Callanans Road, six-bedroom modernist mansion, infinity pool. It's the site of the finale twist. Owners okayed shoot after Snook’s personal call. Property sold last for $9.8 million.



Carlsruhe 80 km northwest gave open roads - Cobb & Co Road through canola fields and bluestone station. Every chase scene was shot here including episode 6 night pursuit with BMWs and drone. Old BP servo nearby became E-Lakeside gas station in episode 4.

Second-unit hit Chicago Illinois in October 14-17 2024. L train on Wabash Avenue and Willis Tower golden hour can be seen. Snow on Michigan Avenue with LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago hotel for Peter’s episode 2 call was shot here. Street signs and buses added in post.

All Her Fault season 1 streams now on Peacock in the US, Sky and NOW for the UK and Ireland, Binge and Foxtel Showcase in Australia.

Stay tuned for more such updates!