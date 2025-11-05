All Her Fault Season 1: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Image via Instagram @peacock

Inspired by Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name, All Her Fault season 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, November 6, 2025, on Peacock. Created by Megan Gallagher, this newly added mystery thriller is led by Succession actress, Sarah Snook, whose life is turned upside down when her kid goes missing out of nowhere.

Sarah, who plays Marissa Irvine, shows up at the door saying, ‘’Hi. I am Marissa. I am here to pick up my son Milo.’’ Well, in response, the lady replies, “There’s no Milo here.’’ And that’s when her life takes a drastic turn, where a mother loses her child, and she takes on the responsibility to find him at any cost.

The official synopsis of All Her Fault season 1 reads,

“In Chicago, Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The family Marissa talks about doesn’t live at that house at all. In fact, the address she was given turns out to be completely wrong. It’s as if the place where her son was supposed to be for the playdate never existed in the first place.

Release date of All Her Fault season 1

All Her Fault season 1 is set to premiere on November 6, 2025, and the show streams exclusively on Peacock at 3 a.m ET. The show consists of eight episodes. All eight episodes will be released on the premiere day, skipping the usual weekly release schedule.

For viewers who want to stream the show, they will need to have an active subscription plan. Peacock’s basic plan starts at $7.99/month. They have two other options: Premium Plan and Premium Plus Plan. The monthly cost for the Premium plan is $10.99. For viewers who want to stream the show without ads, its Premium Plus Plan offers that, which costs $16.99/month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

For viewers in India, the show will be available to stream on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). All eight episodes will be available to stream on JioHotstar on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Cast of All Her Fault season 1 & what to expect

The series features a stellar ensemble led by Sarah Snook of Succession fame, who takes on the intense role of Marissa Irvine, a mother “caught in every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Young actor Duke McCloud portrays her missing son, Milo.

Dakota Fanning steps in as Jenny, Marissa’s close friend who becomes deeply involved in the unfolding mystery.

Jake Lacy joins the cast as Peter, Marissa’s supportive yet shaken husband. And Michael Peña takes on the role of Detective McConville. Rounding off the cast members are Sophia Lillis as Carrie, Abby Elliott as Lia, Jay Ellis as Colin, Thomas Cocquerel as Richie, Daniel Monks, and Kartiah Vergara.

The resilience of a parent is pushed to their limits when Milo, Sarah’s and Peter’s son, goes missing. It’s a gripping emotional thriller series, packed with suspense, mystery, drama, and a lot of twists and turns. Marissa’s son’s disappearance has shaken her entirely, but she still tries to piece together the truth.

In an interview (via Soapcentral), she spoke to Vanity Fair and opened up about her views on the intriguing upcoming project, All Her Fault, and spoke about what made her take on the role of Marissa Irvine. She said,

“One of the first notes that I wrote on my script was, ‘Must find different ways to cry.’ It’s a real gift of a twist. So I couldn’t say no.”

All Her Fault is available to stream on November 6, 2025, on Peacock.