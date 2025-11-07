Boston Blue season 1 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Lena and Danny (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 airs tonight on CBS, Friday, November 7, 2025. Danny Reagan joins the Silvers for a memorial prayer for their late father. This gives a look into family traditions and grief. At the same time, Lena and Danny work on a tense murder case, while Jonah and Sean face challenges as rookie cops.

Boston Blue Season 1 has been full of crime, tension, and personal drama. Detective Danny Reagan balances his police work with family and team responsibilities. Episode 3, “History,” raised the stakes as Lena and Danny investigated a drug-related murder, bringing back past partnerships and old feelings.

Jonah and Sean went beyond their usual duties while searching for a missing man linked to a scavenger hunt. Sarah and Mae dealt with problems at home and in court. The cases tested their skills and morals, setting up the story for the next episode.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 airs on Friday

Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 will air on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on CBS. The episode will feature emotional family moments and exciting police work. Danny Reagan joins the Silvers for a memorial ceremony while investigating a new murder case with Lena and the rest of the team.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 4

Fans can watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 on CBS. The show is also available on Paramount Plus, which has two plans. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. The Premium plan costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. CBS is home to popular dramas like Boston Blue, NCIS, and Big Brother.

What to expect from Boston Blue season 1 episode 4

Episode 4 looks set to be one of the most emotional episodes of the series so far. Danny joins the Silvers for a memorial ceremony for their late father. This gives viewers a rare look at Jewish mourning traditions on national TV. At the same time, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a local shop owner while dealing with rookie cops Jonah and Sean.

The episode will also focus on family and personal grief. Danny thinks about his own losses, including his late wife Linda. Sarah faces a dangerous hostage situation and Mae handles a tough legal case. Fans can expect emotional moments, tense investigations, and scenes that show how the Blue team supports each other.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 arrives

Episode 3 focused on the murder of Kathy Sullivan. She was found dead on the Boston wharf with drugs in her pocket. Lena worked with her former partner, Detective Brian Rodgers, even though they had personal tension, to investigate drug dealer Mitchell Edgars. Jonah and Sean searched for a missing scavenger hunter, Murray Bennett, and solved the clues in time to find him.

Kathy’s brother, Sully, was questioned but said he did not kill Bones, a low-level dealer, even though the evidence pointed to him. In the end, Lena and Danny uncovered Edgars’ violent actions and took him off the streets.

Sarah helped her potential stepdaughter Phoebe with personal problems, and the District Attorney won justice for a rape victim, showing that determination and integrity can make a difference.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Boston Blue season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus