Complete cast breakdown of Boston Blue season 1: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

The streets of Boston are set to welcome a familiar face with Boston Blue, the highly anticipated spin-off from the long-running CBS hit, Blue Bloods. Developed by Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis and featuring the return of star and executive producer Donnie Wahlberg. The new series follows one of television’s most enduring detectives as he trades the Big Apple for the Bay State.

The drama centers on former NYPD Detective Danny Reagan. Following a personal tragedy involving his younger son, Sean. Danny makes the difficult choice to relocate and join the Boston Police Department (BPD).

In its debut season, Danny and his new partner Lena confront a host of complex cases. A central mystery, however, is the investigation into a deadly fire that tragically links back to both of their families' histories.

Boston Blue season 1: Cast and Character Guide

Actor Character Role in Boston Blue Donnie Wahlberg Danny Reagan Former NYPD Detective; now BPD Detective. Sonequa Martin-Green Lena Silver BPD Detective and Danny's new partner. Ernie Hudson Reverend Edwin Peters Lena's grandfather, a respected pastor. Maggie Lawson Sarah Silver Lena's sister, the Boston Police Superintendent. Gloria Reuben Mae Silver Lena's mother, the Boston District Attorney. Marcus Scribner Jonah Silver Lena's younger brother, a Boston patrol officer. Mika Amonsen Sean Reagan Danny’s younger son, a Boston patrol officer.

Boston Blue season 1 cast insights

1. Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan): This spin-off without Wahlberg would be incomplete. Wahlberg has been portraying Detective Danny Reagan for 14 whole seasons on Blue Bloods. He is also known for roles in big hits like The Sixth Sense. He was Detective Eric Matthews in the Saw movies, plus he did a fantastic job as Carwood Lipton in HBO's Band of Brothers.



2. Sonequa Martin-Green (Lena Silver): The actress is pure power on TV. Martin-Green brings some serious weight to the cast. We all watched her for ages as Sasha Williams survived the zombie mess on The Walking Dead. She took the lead role, Michael Burnham, in Star Trek: Discovery, becoming the very first Black female lead of the entire Star Trek universe.



3. Ernie Hudson (Reverend Edwin Peters): Ernie Hudson is a total Hollywood icon, an undeniable legend. Popularly known as Winston Zeddemore from the original Ghostbusters flicks. On the TV side, he was the great Warden Leo Glynn on the intense drama Oz, and also recognised as Herbert "Magic" Williams on Quantum Leap.



4. Maggie Lawson (Sarah Silver): Best known as the quick-witted Detective Juliet "Jules" O’Hara from long-running hit Psych.



5. Gloria Reuben (Mae Silver): Reuben is probably most famous for playing the dedicated physician assistant Jeanie Boulet for seven seasons on the groundbreaking medical series ER. But check out her other highlights: Dr. Krista Gordon on the critically acclaimed thriller Mr. Robot, and she gave an incredible performance as Elizabeth Keckley in the Oscar-nominated movie Lincoln.



6. Marcus Scribner (Jonah Silver): He became famous as Andre "Junior" Johnson Jr. on the popular sitcom Black-ish and then the spin-off, Grown-ish. Stepping into Boston Blue is a huge, dramatic change for the young actor—it's gonna be fascinating to watch him in this new kind of role.



7. Mika Amonsen (Sean Reagan): Amonsen is the newest guy on the block! He’s taking over the role of Sean Reagan from the original show's actor. His character literally joins the BPD right away as a young officer, and he’s going to be partnered up with Jonah Silver. It sets up a fresh 'buddy cop' situation, which should give the spin-off a cool, new energy.

The compelling new cast, combined with a familiar face and family-driven narrative, positions Boston Blue to be a powerful continuation of the beloved procedural genre.

Boston Blue Season 1 airs on Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.