Boston Blue season 1 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

Detective Danny Reagan (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via CBS Network)

Boston Blue season 1 is a hit! It’s giving procedural drama fans a fresh, high-stakes look at a familiar television world. Detective Danny Reagan is now a permanent fixture in the Massachusetts capital, and the drama keeps building.

The first two episodes successfully set up Danny's new life and his partnership with Detective Lena Silver. Now, Episode 3 is ready to plunge the series deep into the daily grind of the Boston Police Department. Fans are buzzing. They want to know when and where to watch the next episode, as well as what tough case the BPD's new duo will face.

Boston Blue season 1 episode 3: Release date and time

Fans of the drama series can mark their calendars for Boston Blue, Season 1, the latest episode, which is set to air on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The episode will premiere at its usual time: 10 p.m. EST. This Friday-night slot is perfect for wrapping up the week with some intense police work.

If you’re watching from outside the EST zone, here are the times you can expect the episode to drop:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 p.m., October 31, 2025

Eastern Time (ET): 10 p.m., October 31, 2025

Central Time (CT): 9 p.m., October 31, 2025



The release schedule is locked. Get ready to follow the next part of Danny Reagan's journey in Beantown.

Where to watch Boston Blue season 1 episode 3

The most exciting way to watch is to catch the episode live! Fans of the drama series can tune in to the CBS home network. The broadcast will air across the United States on cable and satellite providers at a specific time.

If you prefer streaming, you're in luck! The episode will be available almost immediately on Paramount+. As the online streaming partner for CBS, Paramount+ makes all shows that air on CBS available for streaming. These shows are typically released on Paramount+ one day after their original broadcast date on CBS.

What to expect in "History"

Boston Blue season 1 episode 3, titled "History," promises major emotional and professional friction for the main characters. The official summary outlines a complex case that will pull Danny and Lena into a dangerous investigation.

As seen in the promo of the upcoming episode of Boston Blue season 1, a body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation.

Spoilers suggest that the Boston unit will be working alongside Detective Brian Rodgers (Ryan Broussard), who is Lena’s former partner. This shared history is guaranteed to challenge the new partnership Danny and Lena have established.

Further on Boston Blue season 1 episode 3, Danny's son, Sean and Jonah will be chasing a missing man linked to a scavenger hunt. This offers a secondary, perhaps more unusual, investigation.

Elsewhere, Sarah and Mae will also have screentime, dealing with emotional challenges both at home and in court.

Fans of the drama series can get ready for a high-octane episode! The detectives will be forced to confront their pasts as they navigate a dangerous new case on the Boston waterfront.

Catch the latest episode of Boston Blue, which airs on the CBS network on Fridays at 10/9c.