Who is Team Australia’s Alexandra Milne on Physical: Asia? Age, job and more explored

Alexandra Milne from Team Australia on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@alexandramilne_ and Netflix)

In the international competition series Physical: Asia, Team Australia features fitness coach and influencer Alexandra Milne as part of its six-member roster.

Alexandra’s presence on Team Australia adds a balancing dimension to a team stacked with champions in MMA, strongman, and functional fitness.

Her performance in Physical: Asia Episode 6’s Hanging Endurance Challenge was one of the most emotionally charged moments of the episode.

Representing Team Australia, Alexandra began the challenge with confidence but visibly struggled midway, breaking down under the strain of the task.

Despite tears and exhaustion setting in, she refused to quit.

In a remarkable show of determination, Alexandra pushed past her breaking point and secured second place, finishing ahead of Team South Korea and narrowly losing to Team Philippines.

Even though Australia didn’t win the challenge, Alexandra’s perseverance stood out — it was a moment of raw endurance and emotional strength that embodied the spirit of Physical: Asia.

﻿Physical: Asia: Alexandra Milne’s role and background







Alexandra Milne, 27, appears as one of the Team Australia contestants alongside names such as Robert Whittaker, Eddie Williams, Dom Tomato, Katelin van Zyl and Eloni Vunakece.

According to her profile, Alexandra is a fitness coach and influencer who brings a background of competitive cheerleading and gym training to the competition.

She is described as “half-Filipina, half-Australian,” and originally grew up in North Queensland before moving around and currently living in Adelaide, South Australia.

In a Q&A featured by her coaching brand, Milne said,



“I have always been athletic since I was young, playing netball, dancing, track, competitive cheerleading, and going to the gym in high school. However, my parents didn’t have much knowledge about health and fitness. Fortunately, I was able to be fit and healthy, due to the sheer amount of exercise I did.”



Her journey into strength training began after a transition during university life.

At 17, she relocated to Melbourne for university and noted a drop in fitness, prompting her to return to gym-based training and eventually specialise in strength and barbell work.

She is now a full-time fitness coach and online influencer. Her Instagram account, @alexandramilne_, describes her as “here to teach you how to get STRONG, CONFIDENT & AESTHETIC AUSTRALIA,” and she has over 300,000 followers.

Athletic background & specialty

Milne’s athletic roots span multiple sports: she was involved in netball, track events, dance and cheerleading — all before she focused on strength training.

Her preference now lies in weight training and compound movements, emphasising a long-term, sustainable approach. In her words,



“With my training, I always take a long-term sustainable approach, as I believe your training should be in balance with your life, even if it does take a little bit longer to reach your goals.”



As for her professional role, Alexandra now helps women “enjoy the gym” and avoid years of inconsistent results. She says,



“With my experience, I now guide and teach women how to enjoy the gym, so they do not have to waste so many years of their lives not seeing the results they deserve.”



Being part of Team Australia on Physical: Asia marks a new domain for her: competing alongside elite athletes and applying her coaching experience to one of Netflix’s biggest international fitness shows.

The series features high-stakes team-based quests, national representative competition, and a prize of 1 billion Korean won (~US $700,000).

Her role as a coach/influencer positions her as both a competitor and a mentor within the team dynamic.

Physical: Asia emphasises teamwork, national pride and multi-disciplinary challenge formats, areas where her training experience and mindset arguably serve the team well.

As the series progresses, viewers will see how her coaching background will translate into performance under pressure.

