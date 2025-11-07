What time does The Last Frontier episode 7 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch and more

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © Apple TV/Facebook

The Last Frontier episode 7, “Change of Time,” is set to premiere on November 14, 2025, on Apple TV at 12 a.m. ET. Starring Jason Clark as Frank Remnick, it shows how the calmness of Fairbanks is turned upside down when a JPAT’s plane crashes. The plane, which was taking the convicts, crashed in the Alaskan region, and many fugitives escaped. Every episode showcases how different convicts create havoc, with a central plot revolving around Havlock, the dangerous criminal and mastermind of all.

Led by U.S Marshal, Frank (Jason Clarke), the other stellar cast in show stars Simone Kessell as Sarah Remnick, Dominic Cooper as Levi Taylor 'Havlock' Hartman, Haley Bennett as Sidney Scofield, Alfre Woodard as Jacqueline Bradford, Rusty Schwimmer as Kitty Van Horn, Dallas Goldtooth as Hutch, Tait Blumand as Luke Remnick, Clifton Collins Jr. as Isaac Romero, among others.

In the recent episode of The Last Frontier, a new fugitive targeted a paramedic ambulance and planned to escape Fairbanks. With that, Havlock merely manages to escape, and Sidney is facing a major threat from the CIA, as the hard drive containing the plane’s recordings could implicate her and make it look like she was behind the crash.

Release date of The Last Frontier episode 7

The Last Frontier episode 7 is set to premiere on November 14, 2025, at 12 a.m. ET. The seventh episode is titled, ‘’Change of Time.’’ The show is exclusive to Apple TV and releases a new episode weekly on every Friday. The first two episodes were released on their premiere day (October 10, 2025), and then they started to follow a weekly release schedule.

Release timing of The Last Frontier episode 7 across various time zones is mentioned in the table below:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, November 13, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, November 13, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, November 14, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, November 14, 2025 4 am Central European Time Friday, November 14, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, November 14, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, November 14, 2025 9:30 pm Japan Standard Time Friday, November 14, 2025 1 pm

Episode guide of The Last Frontier season 1

The show consists of 10 episodes. The first season will conclude on December 4, 2025. For viewers who want to stream the show, it is available to watch on Apple TV. An active subscription plan is required, starting at $12.99/month. For new users, it even offers a 7-day free trial option.

All six episodes are now available to stream on Apple TV. With four more episodes left, the show is gearing up to reveal what Havlock’s endgame truly is.

Here’s a complete episode guide:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Blue Skies October 10, 2025 Episode 2 Winds of Change October 10, 2025 Episode 3 Country as F*ck October 17, 2025 Episode 4 My Autumn's Done Come October 24, 2025 Episode 5 Arnaq October 31, 2025 Episode 6 The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie November 7, 2025 Episode 7 Change of Time November 14, 2025 Episode 8 L'air Perdu November 21, 2025 Episode 9 Converge November 28, 2025 Episode 10 Everything Trying December 5, 2025

A quick recap of everything that happened in The Last Frontier episode 6

In The Last Frontier’s recent episode, a convict named Dr. William Wigg paralyzed a paramedic member and walked into the hospital as one of them. He planned to escape Fairbanks through the air ambulance, but Sarah had seen his face on the convict's reports from the plane and informed Frank about him.

The marshals took him into custody, but he has a backup plan. He had kept the JPAT pilot as a hostage and says they have only six hours to save him. He’ll reveal the pilot’s location only if they agree to his demands: he wants a box from Seattle.

Seattle’s bank manager brings in the box for him, which turns out to be filled with memoirs and polaroids of his patients whom he had killed before. He even murdered the manager’s son when he was admitted to the hospital, and to seek revenge, the manager shot him and was arrested.

The pilot was later found and revealed what really happened when the flight crashed. He said it felt like the system had failed, leaving them with no control over the plane. Meanwhile, Havlock was the one who managed to take control of the cockpit. It’s now suspected that the CIA orchestrated a mass assassination attempt to kill Havlock, but their plan went terribly wrong.

The software planted in that plane was originally created by Sidney herself, which puts her in even greater danger. She’s already under investigation, and the plane’s recordings, along with the pilot’s statement, could easily be used as evidence to frame her, making it look like she installed the software to help Havlock escape.

Frank is worried about Sidney, but there’s nothing he can do to help her. Havlock’s next move is yet to be revealed in the upcoming episodes. However, the episode also uncovers that Luke is part of Frank’s secret and knows about the evidence hidden in their basement. This connection might be linked to his sister’s death, something Sarah has no idea about.