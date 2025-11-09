Colorado Lottery results for November 8, 2025 — check winning Powerball, Mega Millions, and other game numbers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: A California Lottery poster advertises Powerball and other lotteries at a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Colorado Lottery has announced the results for the Saturday, November 8, 2025 draw.

Across the state, players examined their tickets in various games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Pick 3. There was no jackpot winner this time, but some players still won smaller cash prizes in different games.

Powerball results

The Powerball numbers for November 8 were 8, 24, 36, 39, 52 and the Powerball number was 12. The Power Play was 3x. Nobody in Colorado matched all six numbers to win the grand prize.

Several players did match a few numbers and took smaller prizes. Across the country, a few tickets matched five numbers and won $1 million each. In Colorado, players won smaller prizes ranging from $4 on up to $50,000 depending on how many of their numbers matched and if they added the Power Play option.

The jackpot for Powerball has now grown to about $467 million; the next draw will be on Monday, November 10. Each Powerball ticket costs $2, and adding the Power Play for $1 gives players a chance to multiply smaller prizes. Draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Other Colorado Lottery games

The Lucky for Life numbers were 4, 6, 21, 28, 47, with the Lucky Ball number 6. Players who match all numbers can win $1,000 a day for life.

In Colorado Lotto+, the numbers were 2, 10, 14, 22, 35, and 39. No one won the main prize, but several tickets won smaller amounts. The next jackpot is around $1.4 million.

The Pick 3 winning numbers were 4-3-8 for the midday draw and 2-1-6 for the evening draw.

How to check your ticket

Players can check their results on the official Colorado Lottery website, through the mobile app, or at local lottery retailers. The app lets users scan their tickets to find out instantly if they’ve won.

Winning tickets must be claimed within 180 days from the draw date. Prizes under $599 can be claimed at any retailer, while larger amounts must be collected at a Colorado Lottery claim center.

How the lottery helps

Part of the money from ticket sales goes toward parks, open spaces, and wildlife projects in Colorado.

Since 1983, the Colorado Lottery has given more than $4 billion to support environmental and community programs.

Next draws

The next Powerball draw will be held on Monday, November 10, followed by Mega Millions on Tuesday, November 11.

Players have a few more chances to try their luck before the next draw, and the rising jackpot is drawing even more attention across the state.