Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5 arrives with spooky crime [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © BBC]

The fifth episode of Beyond Paradise season 3 is slated to arrive on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for US viewers catching the show on BritBox. The BBC show presents one more unusual crime surrounding the Cornman myth. As usual, DI Humphrey will be tasked to unravel the mystery before a farm’s future is wiped out. To add to the DI’s trouble, one of their prime suspects is a friend of DS Esther.

As interested viewers already know, Beyond Paradise season 3 is the third series of the spinoff of the original parent series, Death in Paradise. The first season of the spinoff premiered on BBC in February 2023. After two Christmas specials and another season, Beyond Paradise season 3 dropped in the BBC network in March 2025, for UK and Ireland viewers. However, for international viewers including those in the US, the series is available on BritBox.

The setting for the series is the small town near Devon coast, named Shipton Abbott. As Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman goes about solving crimes in their new locality, their law enforcement brings a new insight into the local superstitions. He has his love interest, Martha Lloyd, and foster daughter, Rosie, by his side.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5: Release details

As with previous episodes of the season, Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5 will drop on Tuesday. It is slated to arrive on its international airing platform, BritBox, on November 11, 2025. Humphrey, Esther, and Kelby are challenged by a local superstitious crime while Anne shows surprise grit as Martha helps Rosie navigate new school.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5: Where to watch

As mentioned before, new episodes of Beyond Paradise season 3 drop on BritBox every Tuesday for US viewers and other nations that can avail of BritBox. Meanwhile, for the UK viewers, BBC is airing a new episode every Friday at 8 pm GMT. Those who miss the BBC airing can catch the episodes on BBC iPlayer.

Elsewhere in 13 other countries, the series is also available for streaming on Apple TV, Roku, Sky Store, Neon TV, Moviestar+, Atres Player, TV4Play, Prime Video and more, along with the previous episodes and seasons. Interested viewers in Australia can catch the series on ABC iview.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5: What to expect in the plot

The fifth episode of the season finds DI Humphrey and DS Esther’s wits tested as a farm faces a creepy situation. A corn doll-hanging event takes a nasty turn as farm girl Stella passes out after being pushed from behind and a spooky masked figure appears on their door just to vanish in a minute.

The victim’s father, farmer George Ellis wants to point his fingers at a neighboring farmer, Michaela Robson since the two farms are fighting over proposed wind turbines. Humphrey learns that Esther knows the backstory of Michaela and her soured friendship with Stella. As the two farm families feud, more mishaps take place threatening to destroy peace.

With ruined milk and hay fire, the Ellis farm may be at the brink of wreck if Humphrey does not catch the culprit soon. Meanwhile, he and Martha embark on a new role as Rosie starts a fresh journey in her new school. Moreover, Anne has a daring action in her bucket list.

A quick recap of Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 4

The fourth episode, titled They’d been rivals for years, found a sailor’s race gone horribly wrong as contestant Polly collapsed and fell into the sea just when challenging co-contestant, Francine, in the race. The police retrieved her out and found her smoothie spiked.

As expected, smoothie maker Martha came under the radar as the prime suspect. However, after some follow up and presumptions, the criminal was identified as Polly’s father, Hugo, who wanted his daughter to win. As such, he spiked the smoothie of the other contestant. However, Ben made a mistake and switched the smoothie bags, leading to Polly drinking Francine’s spiked smoothie.

Catch the upcoming Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 5 slated for November 11, 2025, on BritBox and other above-mentioned platforms.