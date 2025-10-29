Beyond Paradise season 1 episode 3 recap: Kenny executes a poison plan while Humphrey and Esther investigate Willowview chocolates

Esther and Humphrey (Image via Instagram / beyondparadiseofficial)

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3 aired on Tuesday, October 29, 2025. Titled “Chocolate and Consequences,” it continues the series’ mix of cozy mystery and heartfelt moments. This episode focuses on a series of poisonings in Willowview and brings surprising twists that reveal secrets and test relationships.

In this episode, Gabriella Dalmori becomes part of the investigation after poisoned chocolates cause panic in the town. Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams work quickly to find the person responsible. Meanwhile, tensions grow between Gabriella, Martin Gaffney, and delivery driver Kenny Pluckley as the mystery unfolds.

The episode also shows emotional moments as Martha Lloyd and Rosie deal with their own struggles. There are light and funny moments that balance the darker parts of the story. By the end, new revelations about past events and hidden motives leave the town shaken and eager to see what happens next.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3: The chocolate poisonings and investigation

Episode 3 begins with Gabriella making chocolates in her shop. Martin Gaffney stops by and tries to persuade her to join a local meet-up, but Gabriella says no.

Kenny Pluckley starts his deliveries to Sherie Howard’s salon, Dr. Lionel Jennings’ office, and Lizzie Dyer’s workplace. Soon, problems arise when Sherie is found collapsed, and Humphrey and Esther step in to help.

The investigation shows that Dr. Jennings is one of the people affected by the poisoned chocolates. A mysterious note with a quote from Forrest Gump raises questions about the deliveries.

Gabriella insists she did not put poison in the chocolates and remembers Martin visiting briefly while she worked. Lab tests show only one chocolate was poisoned, so the detectives wonder if the contamination happened somewhere else.

Humphrey and Esther look for connections between the victims but find none at first. They notice patterns in the deliveries and interactions that seem off. Gabriella and Martin’s past adds more complexity to the case.

The episode mixes suspense with character moments, keeping viewers guessing. As the investigation continues, personal grudges and hidden motives start to appear, leading to surprising discoveries.

Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3: Uncovering Kenny’s motive

As the investigation goes on, Humphrey and Esther look more closely at the victims’ backgrounds. At first, Sherie Howard, Dr. Jennings, and Lizzie Dyer seem to have nothing in common. But Humphrey starts noticing connections, including past arguments and personal issues.

Clues point to Kenny Pluckley, who says he never touched the chocolates and that his deliveries were normal. Still, small inconsistencies and what he knows about the victims make the detectives suspicious.

The story then reveals more about Monica, someone from Kenny’s past. Flashbacks and conversations about her death show why Kenny feels angry at the victims.

Humphrey figures out that the poison was not in the chocolates themselves but on a pen that was used during the deliveries. This shows that Kenny wanted to scare and punish people, not kill them. His actions mix grief, revenge, and moral confusion.

The episode mixes suspense with emotional moments, showing how loss can affect people. At the same time, there are lighter moments with Gabriella, Martin, and others in Willowview. By the end, Kenny is arrested and his plan is revealed. The community starts to deal with the situation, leaving viewers thinking about justice, loyalty, and how the past can affect the present.

Other highlights of Beyond Paradise season 3 episode 3

Apart from the main poisoning case, Episode 3 has several smaller stories. Rosie struggles with her feelings and misses her mother. Martha supports her while also dealing with her own stress. Anne gives Martha advice, reminding her to take care of herself while looking after Rosie. These moments add warmth and balance the tension in the episode.

Detective Kelby and Margo work on side investigations, including strange activity at the cemetery at night. Foot chases and dropped items add mystery and run alongside the main case. At the same time, Archie and Esther share quiet romantic moments, showing their relationship growing while the crime is being solved.

Humphrey also interacts with Charlie Woods, showing teamwork and guidance. This highlights the sense of community in Willowview. Episode 3 mixes mystery, humor, and emotional moments. With plot twists, personal struggles, and small victories, it keeps viewers interested and excited to see what happens next.

Fans watch the new episodes of Beyond Paradise season 3 on BritBox, Prime Video and Apple TV.

