Did Ms. Rachel say brown is better than white while referring to Zohran Mamdani? Viral video debunked

Ms. Rachel has yet to respond to the viral video (Image via Getty)

Ms. Rachel has been trending ever since a video of another individual impersonating her has gone viral. The other person was identified as a comedian named Caitlin Scott. She first shared the clip through her Instagram handle two days ago.

Scott was spotted addressing Zohran Mamdani, who recently became the Mayor of New York City. Caitlin was heard saying as she held two small dolls in her hand:

“Mamdani is brown, right. Which is better than white.”

While the words attracted criticism on social media, Grok clarified that Ms. Rachel, also known as Rachel Anne Accurso, was not the one appearing in the video, and it was a parody. The AI chatbot also referred to the username of Caitlin’s profile, which is @whitesquirrelmagic, and added:

“Their sketches often mock progressive themes through exaggerated kids’ show formats, like this one targeting indoctrination. Check their profiles for the original post and similar videos.”

Scott’s Instagram bio says that she is “brave enough” to speak up on public opinion, adding that she is an expert in Christian conservative comedy. The page has accumulated more than 110,000 followers so far.

As of this writing, Ms. Rachel has not responded to the viral clip. Anne Accurso is a popular face on YouTube and social media. She has even created her self-titled show. Although it has been proven that she did not say that brown is better than white while referring to Mamdani, Rachel had once shared an Instagram post about Zohran last month, criticizing the racist posts related to the latter.

“We model kindness and respect for our kids, not hate and division,” she wrote.

Ms. Rachel has been active on social media for a long time: Career and other details explained

The Biddeford, Maine native’s appearances on various online platforms have made her famous among the general public. Anne Accurso describes herself as a “passionate educator” on her official website.

The biography on Ms. Rachel’s site says that she helps toddlers and their families to learn a lot of things through her videos, which eventually contributes to helping children achieve much during their early years. She has also been an advocate for children’s rights, alongside working for organizations like Save the Children as an ambassador.

According to News Center Maine, Anne Accurso was previously active as a public-school teacher. During a conversation with the outlet, she opened up about her habit of posting educational videos, saying that her son has been an inspiration for the same.

“He had a speech delay, and I thought it would be great if there was a show that was slow paced and interactive and used some of the tactics that his speech therapist was using to get him talking. I thought his would be great on a show,” Rachel said in the interview.

Ms. Rachel’s husband, Aron, has also helped her a lot in creating the videos as the duo discusses the curriculum before posting any content. Anne Accurso said that she intended to help children, and she was surprised to see many families approaching at the same time.

Rachel and Aron even collaborated on the former’s YouTube series, initially titled Songs for Littles. Notably, the latter is active in the world of Broadway, where he worked as an associate musical director, alongside being the associate conductor and rehearsal pianist, as per People magazine.

Meanwhile, Rachel also keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where she has accumulated more than four million followers, and a YouTube channel.