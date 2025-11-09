Winning numbers announced for South Carolina Lottery draw on November 8, 2025 — here’s what to know

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Powerball jackpot for the drawing on July 19th is now estimated to be $1 billion after three months of drawings without a winner. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

​The South Carolina Education Lottery has released results from the drawing of Saturday, November 8, 2025. Millions of people in the state have checked their tickets to find out whether they had won a grand prize in games like Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Palmetto Cash 5.

While nobody in South Carolina won the largest jackpot amount this time, some other players did win smaller prizes in various games.

Powerball results

The winning numbers for Powerball on November 8 were 8, 24, 36, 39, 52, and the Powerball number was 12. The Power Play multiplier was 3x.

No ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. But several did match enough to take home smaller cash prizes of between $4 and $50,000, depending on how many numbers matched and if the player added Power Play.

The Powerball jackpot has gotten even bigger. Monday's drawing will be held on November 10, and the jackpot is now estimated at $467 million.

Each Powerball ticket is sold for $2, and players can also add the Power Play feature for $1 extra to increase smaller prize amounts.

Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., ET.

Other South Carolina Lottery games

Along with Powerball, other South Carolina lottery games also announced their results on Saturday.

The Pick 3 numbers for today are 4-2-0 for the midday and 9-7-3 for the evening. For Pick 4, the winning numbers were 1-4-8-5 (midday) and 6-0-9-4 (evening).

The numbers drawn in Palmetto Cash 5 were 3, 8, 18, 21, and 27, with the Power-Up of 2x. No player won the top prize of $100,000; several people did match fewer numbers for smaller prizes.

How to check your ticket

You can view the latest results on the official South Carolina Education Lottery website, its app, or from any of the authorized retail stores.

It allows you to scan your ticket via a mobile app to see whether you've won.

All winning tickets need to be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.

Smaller prizes of up to $500 can be claimed from any local retailer, but larger amounts must be collected from a lottery claim center.

Where the money goes

The South Carolina Education Lottery funds education programs, scholarships, and community projects throughout the state.

Each time a ticket is purchased, schools and students benefit from those sales-a true investment in the learning process for thousands of people.

Next draws The next Powerball draw will be on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Since there wasn't any major jackpot winner this week, the prize money keeps growing. Now, many players in South Carolina have their fingers crossed that the next draw could finally bring them some big luck.