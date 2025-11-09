90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Loren slams Elizabeth as a "gaslighter" and hints at explosive Tell All drama

Loren and Alexei (Image via Instagram/@lorenbrovarnik)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9’s highly anticipated Tell All is scheduled to air on Sunday, November 9, 2025. Loren and Alexei Brovarnik recently teased the drama viewers can expect in the reunion special.

In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood, uploaded to YouTube on November 5, 2025, the couple spoke about their fallout with Elizabeth and Andrei, and hinted at tension from the upcoming Tell All.

When asked about their relationship with Elizabeth and Andrei, Alexei and Loren stated that they no longer had a connection with them, especially after their conflict in season 9.

Loren added that she could never rekindle her friendship with Elizabeth.



“She is the epitome of a gaslighter. She will gaslight everyone and everything, and that’s what happened to us this whole time is they were gaslighting us and like, I don’t know, she’s always the victim… She will never take accountability for her wrongdoing,” she said.



Throughout season 9, Loren and Elizabeth clashed on multiple topics.

From Loren and Alexei calling Elizabeth’s husband “a d**k” and Andrei snooping into Loren and Elizabeth’s text messages to Elizabeth telling Yara that Loren mocked her dressing style, the former best friends had many issues.

Consequently, Loren stated that she was ready to move on. When asked about the upcoming Tell All, Loren and Alexei opined that it was “overwhelming” and emotionally-charged.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Alexei and Loren shed light on what to expect from the Tell All







After confirming that they no longer had a relationship with Andrei or Elizabeth, Loren and Alexei were asked to share details from the Tell All without “spilling too much tea.”

Loren shared that before the Tell All was filmed, she was “very sick” and had “no voice.” Consequently, she said she spoke “louder than usual,” which Alexei added was an excuse instead of admitting that she was “screaming.”

That said, Loren expressed that the Tell All was “definitely uncomfortable,” but at the same time, she noted that it was a place for them to “just put it all out there.”



“It was not good. There were no amends made either,” Alexei added.



When asked if they prepared themselves before heading to the reunion special, Loren replied that one could not “fully prepare” themselves for such events because no one knew what the other person might say.

Alexei chimed in, saying Tell All was good in a way because everything would come to light, and no one could hide anything.

Speaking about the drama fans can expect, Loren and Alexei said that many things unfolded at the reunion, which made their conflict with Elizabeth and Andrei look insignificant.



“I feel like our drama is kind of like minute compared to other people’s stuff, which is crazy because for us, we feel like, ‘Oh my god, it’s so much,’ but ours is, we’re on the back burner,” Loren said.



Alexei agreed, noting that Gino and Jasmine were “going through some crazy stuff,” as were Kara and Guillermo.

While Loren described the Tell All as “exhausting, stressful, and overwhelming,” Alexei said there was “emotional abuse” and “emotional damage.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couple shared that all the cast members stayed under the same roof while the Tell All was being filmed, and that, too, was challenging for everyone.

Although there were pockets of happy moments, they pointed out that the Tell All was “one for the books.” Loren further added that viewers can expect to see “a lot of yelling” at the Tell All.

While talking to Matt, Jasmine, and Gino, she hinted at Gino reading something out at the Tell All, teasing that a lot happened between the trio.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All Part 1 will air on November 9, 2025, at 8/7c only on TLC.

Stay tuned for more updates.