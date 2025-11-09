"Makes me feel seen": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine opens up about fan support amid her alopecia journey

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 star Jasmine is opening up about her journey with alopecia and the support she has received from her fans, especially women who have had similar experiences.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, uploaded to YouTube on November 7, 2025, Jasmine spoke about spreading awareness and the feedback from fans.



“What I really love from this experience is that so many women have texted me and shared their personal journey and experience with alopecia. And they say, like, ‘Jasmine, you’re on TV, you have this big platform, and the fact that you don’t care, you just go and post a video of you cooking with your bald head.’ That makes me feel seen,” Jasmine said.



The TLC star added that hearing such feedback from fans made her “feel identified.”

It was October 16, 2025, that Jasmine took to Instagram to share a video of her and Matt shaving their heads, amid her alopecia struggles.

Jasmine noted that she had been struggling with alopecia, an autoimmune disease, in which a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks one’s hair follicles. She added that the condition intensified during the post-partum period.

Consequently, she decided to shave her head to feel in control of her own body.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine admits her journey with hair loss has not been easy







While speaking with Access Hollywood about her alopecia journey, Jasmine admitted that it had not been an easy experience, as it took a mental toll on her.

She shared that post-partum, after she gave birth to her and Matt’s daughter, Matilda, was “one of the things that really triggered it.”

It was during that period that Jasmine decided to shave her head because she wanted to feel like she was in “control again.”

That said, Jasmine was glad that through her platform, she would spread awareness of the condition and help those unaware of the challenges of the disease.



“A lot of people were not familiar with the terminology, and I just love teaching people, you know, what it is about, and it’s more than hair loss because it takes a lot of emotional damage, kind of,” she expressed.



Jasmine explained that as a Latina woman, who took pride in their hair, it was difficult for her to let go of it and experience the journey.

Nonetheless, she was glad she could utilize her platform to educate others about the condition and make them feel “less alone.”

She further stated that people on social media would often make fun of the appearance of those struggling with alopecia.

During those situations, Jasmine said she would intervene and explain how no one had control over the condition.



“This is not funny. It’s a real struggle and you know, to teach people to show some sympathy and understanding about this condition,” the TLC star noted.



While reflecting on the support she received from her partner, Matt, Jasmine admitted that she did not expect him to shave his head.

She expressed that his gesture made her feel “validated” and “loved,” as it proved that hair was only an accessory and not potent enough to fracture their relationship.

Jasmine then praised him for being “an amazing dad” and showing impressive growth since they welcomed Matilda.

She concluded by stating that the bond Matt and Matilda shared was “out of this world.”

Matta and Jasmine will return to screens on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET, during Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Stay tuned for more updates.