Who was eliminated on The Voice season 28 Knockout round? Details explored

Judges from The Voice seaon 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Knockout continued on The Voice season 28 on the latest episode telecast on November 3, 2025.

The episode featured six powerful performances, out of which three contestants had to leave the show due to eliminations.

The latest episode of The Voice season 28 also gave the audience a Mic Drop moment by coach Michael Bublé.

Six contestants competed with each other in three Knockoff pairings, where only one member from each pairing moved ahead in the competition.

The judges, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Kelsea Ballerini had a hard time deciding who stays in the game.

Ultimately, it was Natalia Albertini, Liam Von Elbe, and Max Cooper who had to bid adieu to the competition.

The Voice season 28: All about the Knockout round

In the latest episode of The Voice season 28, the knockout rounds began with Team Snoop.

Toni Lorene and Natalia Albertini - Team Snoop

The contestants from the team Toni Lorene and Natalia Albertini faced each other with their powerful performances.

Tony’s wowed the judges and audience with her live rendition of Lady Marmalade by LaBell.

Her vocals, confidence and stage presence instantly had the audience mesmerised.

The judges were impressed by her and Niall remarked:

“Toni, you're just a machine. There's stuff you can do with your voice; there's something special about you."

Natalia, on the other hand, covered a soulful version of I Wish by Stevie Wonder.

The performance impressed the judges, with Reba deeming her vocals as spectacular.

Niall again praised her, remarking that she came to life as soon as she started singing.

Snoop ultimately made the final decision and picked Toni over Natalia.

Aiden Ross and Liam von Elbe - Team Niall

It was previously revealed that Niall had paired Aiden and Liam.

Aiden's strength lies in singing emotional songs and that is the reason why he chose the song he performed.

He performed the cover of Before the Party’s Over by Billie Eilish.

The judges could not stop raving about the control of his voice, his range and the emotion.

Snoop even commented:

“Aiden, when you was singin' I was stuck like a dump truck ... it put me in a trance... the way you sing, the way you handled that record, you sound like you could win The Voice."

Liam, on the other hand, chose Over My Head (Cable Car) by The Fray.

Though his performance was also unforgettable and he could have easily gotten ahead in the competition.

But he was pitted against one of the most promising singers in the competition.

This knockout even received a standing ovation. Michael Bublé even remarked that

Such knockouts remind you of why The Voice exists.

At last, Niall picked Aiden over Liam Von Elbe.

Max Cooper III, Max Chambers - Team Bublé

Max Cooper delivered a powerful, emotional rendition of End of Beginning by Djo.

His flawless and vibrant performance stunned the judges.

The piano playing was quite impressive and captured the audience’s heart.

On the other hand, Max Chambers' powerful performance of Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing by Stevie Wonder was everything judges hoped for.

He started his performance with a cappella.

The song quickly became upbeat and he brought some funk to the stage.

The judges were thrilled. Snoop Dogg called it “power to the Max.”

With the performance, Max Chambers was saved while Cooper was eliminated from the competition.

The highlight of The Voice was Michael Bublé honouring Max Chambers with the season’s first Mic Drop moment

The honor made Chambers take a step ahead to perform at the Rose Bowl’s annual Rose Parade.

Stay tuned for more such updates.