Is there going to be The Crystal Cuckoo season 2? Renewal status and more

Image: Netflix/Tudum

Netflix’s original series, The Crystal Cuckoo, which premiered on November 14, 2025, is making headlines with its gripping storytelling and twisted mystery. As the first installment of the mini-series ended, viewers are left with one question: Will there be The Crystal Cuckoo season 2? To clear the air, as of now, neither Netflix nor the showrunners have put out any plan to go ahead with season 2. There isn’t any official announcement made about The Crystal Cuckoo season 2 arriving anytime soon.

The show is a mini-series, with only six episodes, and the creators didn’t leave any loose ends. Every character and story arc gets a proper ending. The main question of the story, who the psychopath is who kidnaps people in the town, is also answered. With no cliffhanger or any unresolved plots in season 1, it is speculated that The Crystal Cuckoo won’t have a season 2, unless an official announcement is made.

The Crystal Cuckoo’s ending leaves no loose ends

The show is based on Javier Castillo’s novel El cuco de cristal, and the creators have turned most of the book’s story into six episodes. It follows Clara, played by Catalina Sopelana, a young doctor who begins investigating the person from whom she received a heart transplant. She learns that her donor was Carlos. To understand more about whose heart she now has, she travels to Yesques, his hometown: a fictional place where many people have been disappearing for years.

While looking into the mystery, Clara becomes the new target of Gabriel, the psychopath who has been killing people in the town. She helps expose the truth, and slowly, all the secrets connected to his crimes and his nephew Rafa come to light.

It is revealed that Rafa had killed Miguel and Silvia, while Gabriel had murdered his own wife and Magda. Miguel had already figured out Gabriel’s game. His wife, Luisa, had also reported Gabriel earlier for domestic violence, and Miguel later connected everything through a necklace. Luisa was wearing the same necklace that Magda once had, and this helped Miguel realize Gabriel was the killer and the mastermind behind the town’s people’s disappearances.

But before Miguel could expose him, Rafa killed Miguel to save himself. Later, when the town started suspecting Gabriel, Rafa shot Gabriel too, pretending he was doing it to protect Clara. “Eaglet” was a nickname Gabriel used for Rafa, which made her understand that Rafa was also involved, as he used the same nickname for Carlos. This showed how violence passed through generations in their family. Since this whole mystery is solved, season 2 has no clear story left to continue from here.

But if Netflix ever wants to make another season, they could focus on new plotlines revolving around new crimes in the town, a character’s hidden past, or fresh secrets coming out. However, right now, nothing has been announced about The Crystal Cuckoo season 2 or any development around it.

The Crystal Cuckoo is now streaming on Netflix, with all six episodes available to stream. Each episode runs approximately 50 minutes long. Led by Catalina Sopelana, the other cast members in the show are Álex García as Miguel, Tomás del Estal as Gabriel, Iván Massagué as Rafael, Itziar Ituño as Marta, and Alfons Nieto as Juan, among others.