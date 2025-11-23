LaTricia opens up to Sharon about therapy with Dr. Francis on Love & Marriage: Huntsville

LaTricia Reedus from Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via Instagram/@realityentertainmenttv)

LaTricia Reedus talked things over with her friend Sharon in Episode 10 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10, opening up about how tough it’s been dealing with Ken Lee while working through sessions with Dr. Francis.

LaTricia opening up - not just to Ken but also to Dr. Francis - shifts everything in her story on Love & Marriage: Huntsville.







Love & Marriage: Huntsville: LaTricia and Sharon’s conversation

The reality series Love & Marriage: Huntsville follows the entwined professional and personal lives of couples in Huntsville, Alabama, including LaTricia Reedus and Ken Lee.

In this latest episode, the show places a spotlight on LaTricia’s internal struggles and her decision to attend therapy with Dr. Francis after mounting tension in her marriage.

During the meeting with Sharon, the pair agreed “we have a lot of catching up to do.”

That simple remark set the tone for one of the more emotionally raw segments of the series so far.

Sharon opened with:



“I feel like we haven’t had a real conversation about you and Ken.”



In response, LaTricia admitted,



“He stepped away for a little while for a couple of days, but he’s back at the house. I think it was so much tension and frustration, and it was all the arguing constantly, like back and forth like a lot.”



When Sharon followed up with



“I hope that you trying to be more vulnerable with him,”



LaTricia confessed:



“It’s hard.”



The exchange underlined how difficult it has been for her to let down her guard—something that Love & Marriage: Huntsville has depicted repeatedly as a barrier for her.

Their discussion further shifted to the therapy sessions with Dr. Francis. Sharon asked:



“Are you being open with them?”



LaTricia became teary-eyed and said,



“Yeah. I was very emotional. I guess when I sat down... I really didn’t want to be there. In the beginning, we talked about my parents. We talked about the emotional attachments.”



She went on:



“We talked about bottling things up, you know, until it just overflows, and I do. I bottle up a lot of anger, which comes from them not being or to. That’s a big part, big part of it. When I can’t think about it anymore. I explode on everybody. Instead of talking or crying or releasing. I go to the gym.”



LaTricia then said:



“I don’t think my kids ever seen me cry, except at funerals. It’s just showing that I’m not strong enough to be there for them.”



Sharon interrupted by saying:



“It’s just showing them that you’re human and you have emotions.”



LaTricia recalled Dr. Francis’s words that tears can be a sign of strength.

LaTricia confessed further:



“Yeah. I don’t know. I guess I don’t want to get attached to people and then lose them. I’d rather just keep my distance and keep my feelings.”



Sharon urged:



“That’s not what he wants you to do... We’re gonna have pain, we’re gonna have sorrow. Those are emotions.”



LaTricia admitted the session was hard, but concluded that the experience left her feeling better:



“Since my first meeting with Dr. Francis. I can say. Ken, our relationship, it has progressed. It’s getting better. But I think we still have a lot to work on as far as communication with each other. It feels right when I start to open up. It feels like this is the right thing to do.”



What comes next for LaTricia and Ken on Love & Marriage: Huntsville?

With LaTricia meeting Dr. Francis and beginning to open up, the next phase of her story on Love & Marriage: Huntsville will likely test whether change can stick.

Therapy may offer a new path, but already LaTricia acknowledges:



“We still have a lot to work on as far as communication with each other.”



The show has teased a more in-depth look at their work as a duo and how individual healing plays into the partnership.

Their fans have watched them endure tension, separations, and emotional blow-ups—now they’ll be watching to see if the process of therapy becomes the stage for transformation.

On Love & Marriage: Huntsville, things seem more intense - LaTricia isn't just dealing with problems as they come; instead, she's stepping right into them.

If things keep going like this, fans might get one of the most real storylines the show's ever had - so far.

Stay tuned for more updates.