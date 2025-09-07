Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 7 recap: Destiny learns about Lance’s child while Nell confronts her for wanting to date his godson

Destiny from Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via Instagram/@thedestinypayton)

In episode 7 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10, which aired on September 6, 2025, Destiny sat down with Lance after learning from social media that he has a child. Their conversation addressed why he had not told her directly and how this revelation affected their dynamic.

The episode also showed Destiny Payton-Williams informing Lance Fletcher that she might consider dating his godson, followed by his mother, Nell, confronting her about the matter.

These discussions unfolded with direct exchanges, clarifications, and eventual reconciliations.

Episode 7 overview of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10

Destiny addresses Lance about his child

Destiny began her conversation with Lance by questioning why she was not told in person. She reminded him that they had an "almost hour-long conversation" before she discovered that his family had left Los Angeles because of the birth, yet he said nothing.

Lance explained his reasoning, saying,

"As you found out about me having a child, just like everyone else did, I decided to post it and I didn't share that with you. I needed to wait. I was told that I had a baby on the way, but I wasn't sure."

Destiny pointed out that they had opportunities to talk during their time in Los Angeles. Lance admitted he "hid it from everyone," including his family.

He added that while they were casually dating, he did have feelings that were not fully expressed.

Destiny tells Lance about the potential interest in his godson

The conversation shifted when Destiny brought up that Lance’s godson, Twan, had expressed interest in her. She explained that Trish had informed her of his interest and that she wanted to be forthcoming with Lance, making it clear that if Twan pursued her, she might consider "the offer."

Lance acknowledged her honesty. He noted that he had just welcomed a child and pointed out that she was being forthcoming while he had not.

He added that he appreciated her openness, gave his blessing, and admitted that he felt he owed her an "apology."

Destiny explained that her decision was not based on disrespect but rather openness, saying,

"If that man asked me out, I will say yes. He's never done that. He's been nothing but professional. I just said, if it were to happen, I'm going to say yes, and Lance is not going to find out on the internet. Like I did."

Nell confronts Destiny about her choices

Later in the episode, Nell addressed Destiny regarding her openness to dating Lance’s godson. Nell said that if Lance gave his "blessing," then Destiny could move forward, but she also cautioned that this is how hookups often start.

Destiny reminded Nell of her honesty in handling the matter, and she also expressed her feelings about their friendship. She told Nell,

"In this friend group, the first thing that people do when they have an issue with me is denounce our friendship… Honestly and truthfully, it really hurt my feelings that you said that."

Nell clarified her stance by explaining that she "didn't know" who Destiny was in that moment. Later, in a confessional, she reflected that Destiny holds a certain place in her heart and always will.

She added that even when they have disagreements, they can move forward, resolve issues, and remain "cordial."

By the end of the episode, Destiny and Nell agreed to move forward.

