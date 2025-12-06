Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10 episode 10 recap : Destiny asks Will some questions while Nell gets into an argument with Chris

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (Image via OWN)

Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10 episode 10 had a few unexpected surprises. Destiny and Will went on a date and talked about his past. On the other hand, Nell got into an argument with Chris about their children and family.

As the entire family sat down for a meal, there were discussions about boundaries, finances, and unpaid funds.

As Will and Destiny sit downs for a nice brunch, Will talks about his past including his kids, former partners and his love for basketball.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Will asks Destiny about someone and questions the nature of their equation.

Love & Marriage Huntsville season 10 episode 10 recap: Chaos ensues at Chris and Nell’s house

Chris and Nell seemingly had a tensed conversation with their children as Chris said,

“There has been a few opportunities or situations where I have said let’s just not do it and you have.”

Nell soon expressed her frustration while saying to the family, while breaking down in tears and slamming the dinner table as she said,

“All y’all have been stressing me the f*** out. As a mom, everyone runs to me. Everyone wants me. They wanna complain when something goes wrong.There were some funds that were lended to them. I need those funds, I can use them for the boutique. So, stop playing with me. Pay the money. One person is doing a lot and that person is me. Everybody need to shut the f*** up.

In the confessional clip, Chris seemingly agreed with Nell as he pointed out that their children might not be respecting the boundaries,

“You guys are hurting your parents because these boundaries are not being followed. We haven’t forgotten, they have forgotten. Do you all remember the boundaries that we discussed in the kitchen here.”

Will and Destiny talks about kids, marriage, and commitment

As Will and Destiny sits together, Will talks about his love for basketball while also talking about his kids and enjoying life.

As Destiny asks him about his thoughts on marriage and why he did not marry earlier despite being engaged,

“I have been engaged once, never been married. All those relationships were different situations. 4 kids. 4 women. I am an open book. I never lie to you, I just might not volunteer the truth.”

Will soon asked Destiny about going out with his friend Antoine, she quickly responded saying,

“Yes he is a nice guy, we just had a business lunch. I think it’s time for me to go. I am disappearing from Huntsville at this point. There’s not a degree of separation I this town. It’s quite annoying.”

Will, was not quite convinced as he questioned the nature of the business date and made a comment on it.

Will later discussed the details of the date with Martel and Ken as he confronted Martel about revealing details about their conversations to Destiny.

"There is nothing to prove wrong. You told her what the game plans. We could be friends but I am not tryna be engaged and a quick divorce. I mean she is cool and will look good in my arms . She lied to me. She was like, oh that was nothing serious. They are just friends but she lied to me."

Stay tuned for more updates.