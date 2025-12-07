“Y’all can hold me back”: Love and Marriage: Huntsville alum Chris Jr. opens up to his family

Love & Marriage Huntsville, season 10, episode 10, had a few surprises at Nell and Chris' family dinner. As Chris and Nell sat down with their entire family, it soon turned chaotic as Nell broke down in tears and slammed the dinner table.

Nell also discussed her upcoming business project, which she had been looking forward to since she was a teenager. While the family sat together, Chris Jr talked about his parents doing too much for him. He made a candid confession at the dinner table, saying,

“I feel like you all love us so much that y’all can be hold me back because you are doing too much.”

Love & Marriage Huntsville alum Chris confronts the whole family about boundaries

Chris talked to Nell about letting the children be and take accountability for themselves. He said,

“This is the first time I have heard you acknowledge this. What we call spoiled, you are feeling entitled and for a long time I wanted to take that away like let him go. So you think that is what we’re doing? Holding it over your head even though we are your parents. Sometimes it an obligation.”

Meantime, Nell talked about her upcoming business project:

“So I am opening up my boutique called and Posh and Pretty. I got the name from my grandmother who used to call me pretty all the time when I was younger. I am actually looking forward to all these come together. This has been a dream of mine since I was a teenager.”

Then, Chris and Nell discussed a few unfinished business matters, including some money that had been lent to their children.

“All y’all have been stressing me the f*** out. As a mom, everyone runs to me. Everyone wants me. They wanna complain when something goes wrong. I need those funds, I can use them for the boutique. So, stop playing with me. Pay the money.”

Martel and Destiny talked about Will while making a few revelations

As Martel talked to Destiny about Will, he might have also hinted at Will’s intentions and that he might not be serious about it after all; however, Destiny soon said,

“Hitting it and quitting it is definitely not my forte. You don’t get to hit over here unless you commit. No hit without the commit. I have a standard and a quality man will meet that standard. Yeah, I don't like to share. I have that only child syndrome that comes up."

