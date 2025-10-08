Married at First Sight UK's Reiss reveals doubts and hopes for a better match after chaotic first encounter with Leisha

During the latest episode of Married at First Sight UK, new groom Reiss was introduced as one of the late arrivals in the ongoing experiment.

His journey began with an eventful first encounter as he met his bride, Leisha, at the altar for the first time.

The moment, filled with excitement and unease, quickly revealed contrasting reactions from both sides.

While Reiss appeared uncertain after their initial exchange, he later shared that he still hoped the experts’ match could lead to a real connection despite the challenging start, showing cautious optimism about the possibility of building something meaningful with Leisha.

First impressions at the altar

Reiss, a 33-year-old painter and decorator from Essex, was introduced to 31-year-old Leisha, who works in the dental industry, during the episode that featured the new late entrants to the experiment.

Upon turning to see his bride, Reiss appeared unsure as Leisha’s excitement dominated the moment.

The bride was seen laughing and shouting as she approached him, bending her knees and screaming in excitement.

Speaking to the camera after their first meeting, Reiss said,

“She’s 100 miles an hour. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn to 1000 miles an hour.”

Leisha seemed positive to producers as she said that her husband ought to be prepared for the new things, with her saying “buckle up” as an indication of her excitement.

Before his marriage, Reiss gave an account of the type of partner he wanted, telling his ideal wife to be blonde, small in stature, and have something of the glamor to her.

He mentioned that he had been single for six months and that he wanted to get rid of the “pretty boy” image and show that he was serious about committing to and starting a stable relationship.

Awkward questions at the reception

Leisha and her bridesmaid interrogated Reiss about his former relationships at the wedding reception, so the pair's conflict didn't finish there.

Leisha wanted to know what types of women had been in his past, and Reiss told her that they had been "all different" and that the main thing for him was to create a real bond.

She then followed up by asking if he often received attention from others, to which Reiss said that it was not something that happened frequently.

Away from the table, Leisha told producers,

“I’m so happy with how things are going with me and Reiss. It’s in my nature to ask these questions, so I’m just going to keep asking them and I truly want to get to know him to his core.”

Reiss then faced more questions from the bridesmaid, who asked about the number of his previous relationships.

He explained that he had "four exes" and clarified that none of them had been difficult partners.

When asked whether jealousy played a role in any of his past breakups, Reiss denied it and stated that this was not the cause of those relationships ending.

Reiss’s reflections and hopes

After an uncomfortable introduction, Reiss expressed that he was still somewhat willing to explore a possible connection with Leisha.

Off camera during the same episode, he characterized the experience as too much and explained that what he had experienced was a “grilling” and that he had a lot of things to go through in his mind.

Leisha seemed to get support from their common aims, particularly after Reiss confirmed that he would like to have children in the future confirmed his commitment.

When the bridesmaid asked him if he wanted kids, he didn’t hesitate at all to say yes. While talking about baby names, he brought up the name Frankie as his pick.

Leisha later said in her confessional,

“Him telling me he wants kids is a massive turn on for me, I’m ovulating.”

Stay tuned for more updates.