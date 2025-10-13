Married at First Sight UK groom Reiss denies fame-chasing claims after ex Dani Imbert says he promised to rekindle their romance

Reiss from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK participant Reiss has denied claims that he joined the show to seek fame following statements from his former partner, The Only Way Is Essex star Dani Imbert.

Dani alleged that Reiss had led her to believe they would rekindle their relationship before he joined the reality series.

Reiss clarified that his decision to appear on Married at First Sight UK was unrelated to any intention of gaining publicity and that his previous relationship had already ended prior to filming.

Reiss’s relationship history before Married at First Sight UK

Before joining the E4 reality series, Reiss had been in a relationship with Dani Imbert, known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex.

According to a report by MailOnline, the two began dating in early 2023 and were together until May 2024. Their relationship reportedly ended when Dani expressed concern that Reiss “was more interested in fame than their relationship.”

Despite the breakup, the pair allegedly continued to see each other privately. The same report stated that by March 2025, Reiss had begun filming Married at First Sight UK without Dani’s knowledge. A source told the outlet,

“Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again.”

Dani was said to have felt “hurt and betrayed” after discovering that he had married another woman for the show.

Following these claims, Reiss addressed his past relationship, telling the Daily Mail that Dani is a “great girl” and that he wished her “nothing but the best.”

He maintained that he was single for six months before joining the programme, explaining that his previous relationship ended because, according to him, the "bickering became too much."

He also shared that when a girl leaves, it can make a person feel abandoned and lost.

Marriage to Leisha on the show

On Married at First Sight UK, Reiss, a 33-year-old painter and decorator, was matched by the show’s experts with Leisha, a dental industry marketeer from Scotland.

During their wedding ceremony, the two exchanged vows and rings before the registrar formally announced it was their “huge pleasure” to declare Leisha and Reiss as husband and wife. The couple then greeted each other with two kisses on the cheek before stepping back, which drew quiet reactions from their guests.

At the reception, Leisha and her bridesmaid asked Reiss several questions about his dating history. When asked about his ex-partners, he said they had been “all different,” explaining that he values “a connection.” He added that he had “four exes” and had “never actually dated a psychos.”

Honeymoon tensions

In a later episode, the married pair got angry with each other during their honeymoon. When Leisha asked Reiss, while they were out on the water, if he could envision her in his future, he replied that he did not require "pressure" so soon with them.

After these events, Reiss talked to the camera separately, stating that he was stunned by the question. He also pointed out that it was unanticipated and overpowering for him.

Leisha, meanwhile, told producers that she intended to keep asking questions to get to know her husband better, stating,

“It’s in my nature to ask these questions, so I’m just going to keep asking them and I truly want to get to know him to his core.”

Reiss has not issued any further comments regarding Dani Imbert’s statements or the ongoing speculation surrounding his motives for appearing on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.