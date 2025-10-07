Pasha Pashkov and Danielle Fishel bring Jungle Book magic to Dancing with the Stars

Pasha Pashkov (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars presented its “Disney Night” episode on October 7, 2025. The night featured all aspects of Disney, including Disney films, songs, and Disney theme park rides.

Eleven stars danced to songs from Disney films that included The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Star Wars, and Hamilton.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli scored the dances, and those scores were combined with the audience votes to determine who would remain in the competition.

At the conclusion of the night, Hilaria Baldwin was eliminated from the competition, while Danielle Fishel and Andy Richter were also in danger.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov dance to ‘The Jungle Book’

Danielle Fishel and partner Pasha Pashkov showcased a quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from The Jungle Book.

The dance was upbeat and lively, capturing the fun aspect of the story.

Carrie Ann Inaba said, “There was a mistake, and you looked like you were being tossed around a bit.”

Derek Hough said he loved seeing the dancer’s personality come out, while also acknowledging that part of the dance “got a little out of sync.” Bruno Tonioli highlighted,

“You brought the fun of the movie to the dance,” but acknowledged a few missteps.

They ultimately received 21 points out of 30. Again, while the dance as a whole fared lower, the two demonstrated great teamwork and energy.

Pashkov helped Fishel mix humor and dance steps, keeping the routine true to the Disney theme.

Even though they ended up in jeopardy, the judges praised Fishel’s effort. Inaba told her, “You looked like you were having fun, and that matters.”

The dance showed how hard it can be to balance character acting with perfect footwork on themed nights like this one.

Other dances and the night’s results

The episode opened with a group performance of “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, choreographed by Mandy Moore. Then, each celebrity performed their own Disney-themed dance.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent. Inaba said, “When you dance, the artistry that maybe you’ve never really tapped into is evident.”

Derek Hough called it “magical,” and Bruno Tonioli said, “That was gripping, haunting drama.” They scored 24 points.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performed a quickstep inspired by Space Mountain. Inaba said, “You are redefining what it means to be a mature, refined woman.” Hough said, “I am so impressed,” and Tonioli added, “What a ride!” They also scored 24 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas got the top score of the night — 25 points — for their foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton. Inaba praised their “precision,” and Hough said, “Get these two on Broadway stat!”

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa earned 24 points for their quickstep to “Special Spice” from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Tonioli called her “dance royalty.”

Comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater danced a Viennese waltz to “Le Festin” from Ratatouille. They scored 18 points, the lowest of the night. Inaba said, “You produce such memorable moments,” but asked for “more content.”

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach performed a quickstep to “Life Is a Highway” from Cars. Derek Hough joked, “Dylan McQueen, the quickstep king,” and they scored 23 points.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia and scored 22 points. Hough said, “You just have that Irwin aura.”

The night ended with Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik performing a jazz routine to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. Inaba said, “You are living the Disney dream right now,” and they earned 23 points.

