Love Is Blind star Nick Amato breaks silence on his controversial LGBTQIA+ conversation

Love Is Blind season 9 has faced online backlash for several reasons since its premiere, with the first six episodes on October 1.

Among them was a controversial conversation that contestant Nick Amato had with his co-star and fiancée, Annie Lancaster, during which he expressed concern over raising children who might identify with the LGBTQIA+ community.

He suggested that their exploration of identity was merely contributing to a “fad.”

On Friday, October 3, Nick posted a video on Instagram in which he addressed his remarks, hoping to clarify the situation surrounding the subject.

Nick mentioned that the conversation that took place in episode four was “heavily sliced and diced.”

He then stated that although he was open to criticism about himself, he was not in favor of promoting a narrative that would “agitate an already marginalized group of people.”

Regardless, he agreed to take accountability for his actions, pointing out that it was his “traditional” upbringing that shaped his ideologies.

However, the Love Is Blind star was prepared to work on the areas that the experiment shed light on.

Lastly, Nick clarified that he had nothing but respect for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Love Is Blind star Nick explains the reason behind using the term "fad" in relation to the LGBTQIA+ community







In the video, Nick admitted that he was “deeply impacted” by the situation and the reactions it garnered from the viewers.

Nick alleged in the clip that the studio “heavily sliced and diced” the conversation because it was “meant to agitate.”

He then addressed criticism about himself, saying he was okay with people calling him “shallow” and looking down on his character.



“I can take that. It’s reality TV. It’s fair game. But don’t put something together that’s going to agitate an already marginalized group of people,” he said.



Regardless, the Love Is Blind cast member took accountability for his actions, saying there was “a lot that I didn’t understand.”

Nick then clarified the reason behind using the word “fad” during the conversation, noting that he referred to “introducing s*xual content and material to kids’ shows at a young age.”

He explained that the culture in which he was born and raised taught him to make decisions based on life experiences.

However, he mentioned:



“But if I had a kid that only grew up seeing a prince and princess get married, never was introduced to the idea of two moms or two dads, then yes, I bet they would have to defend themselves and feel really awkward for having gay thoughts if they were gay.”



That said, the male Love Is Blind cast member shared that “being gay is perfectly normal.” But at the same time, he clarified that he “wasn’t normalized to that” as a child.

With the state of the world, Nick stated that it was his responsibility to use his social media platform to help introduce others of a similar upbringing to “new ideas.”

Nick expressed gratitude to his “gay friends” for reaching out and encouraging him to use his platform for a better cause.

Ultimately, he thanked the viewers for giving him “all the hell” and letting him know that what he said was not right.



“Because yes, it was cut up and edited, but I need to take accountability too,” he added.



In the caption, Nick wrote that he would love his children unconditionally, no matter how they identified. He also vowed to rework himself and grow as a person to be a “better ally.”

