Who is Dancing With the Stars' Mandy Moore? Emmy winner's age, job, and more explored

Mandy Moore is an Emmy-winning choreographer, director, producer, and dancer currently associated with Dancing With the Stars.

She has served as a choreographer for the series, creating opening numbers and group dances for various seasons, and made her first guest judge appearance in season 24.

Moore was born on March 28, 1976, in St. Louis, Missouri, making her 49 years old. She has also worked extensively on other television, film, and stage projects, including choreography for other films.

Moore’s career includes work across the United States and internationally.

Career in television and film

Reports from ABC stated that Mandy Moore has choreographed television programs, including Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, Glee, American Idol, and XQ Super School Live, which aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX.

Her work on So You Think You Can Dance spanned multiple seasons in the U.S., and she has also choreographed duet and group numbers for the United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, and the Netherlands.

In film, Moore choreographed La La Land in 2015, focusing on rehearsals over several months in Atwater Village. Her other film credits include Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and Sleeping with Other People.

Moore has also worked on commercial projects, including campaigns for Target and Skechers.

Stage and concert work

According to Broadway Dance Center, Moore’s stage credits include productions such as The Wedding Singer, which she both directed and choreographed, and the world premiere of Nobody Loves You at The Old Globe Theatre.

She has also worked with the Los Angeles Ballet Company’s New Wave L.A. program and choreographed for Céline Dion’s Taking Chances concert tour. International stage work includes Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing and Cirque du Soleil’s My Immortal.

In Las Vegas, she choreographed Shania Twain’s show You’re Still the One at Caesar’s Palace.

Moore has contributed choreography to theater productions that were later staged Off-Broadway, including Second Stage Theatre in New York.

Awards and recognition

According to ABC, Mandy Moore has been nominated for an Emmy seven times, and in 2017, she received an Emmy award. She has been recognized for her inventive work as a choreographer and producer in the audiovisual sector.

She was responsible for the choreography at the Golden Globe Awards, Academy Awards, GRAMMY Awards, and Emmy Awards, so a choreographer had never before hired for all four major events in the same year.

She is on the Board of Governors at the Television Academy and is the Head of the Choreographer Peer Group.

Teaching and education

Moore, apart from her professional work, teaches modern and jazz dance according to the Broadway Dance Center. She teaches at the Edge Performing Arts Center in LA and is an international guest for the JUMP dance conventions.

In addition, she is the one who provides private sessions for solo performers.

Mandy Moore continues to be involved in the television, film, and theater industries; however, she is also a big contributor to education and professional development in the dance field.

She has had a multi-faceted career in choreography, directing, and producing, and is still very active in the entertainment industry both in America and the rest of the world.

